4318 Tyler Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Town Home Units St Petersburg - Townhome units for Lease: 2 bedroom/2.5 bath with 1 car garage ( 1,155S/F) Most units rehabbed and are similar to pictures. Each unit has bedrooms upstairs with Master Bedroom and Bath. Master Bathroom / shower. Guest bath / shower. Half bath downstairs. Kitchen offers microwave, dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Washer/Dryer Hook ups. This unit has new Tile throughout down stairs. new Carpet up stairs, new Granite in kitchen. Washer/Dryer hook up - stack-able..

Single Family units - Tenants pay for utilities. Some units may have Tile, Hardwood or Laminate flooring. Rules and Regulations for Community. Close to beaches, shopping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4799515)