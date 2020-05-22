All apartments in Weeki Wachee Gardens
8180 Anchor Point Dr

8180 Anchor Point Drive · (352) 835-9528
Location

8180 Anchor Point Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL 34607

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2688 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH. Charming, naturally-lit 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom stilt home in Weeki Wachee Florida! Gulf Access and located in a quiet neighborhood. This home is minutes from Weeki Wachee Springs, beaches and numerous restaurants. As you enter the home, the kitchen is located to the left and is equipped with stainless steal appliances. Large open living room/dinning room combo with sliders that lead to the large deck for easy entertaining. This home has energy efficient windows, vaulted ceilings, 2 additional storage rooms on ground floor, ceiling fans, central heat and air, washer and dryer hook ups, private boat dock, and neighborhood boat launch. Please ask about pet restrictions.

Long-term Lease available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8180 Anchor Point Dr have any available units?
8180 Anchor Point Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8180 Anchor Point Dr have?
Some of 8180 Anchor Point Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8180 Anchor Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8180 Anchor Point Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8180 Anchor Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8180 Anchor Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8180 Anchor Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8180 Anchor Point Dr does offer parking.
Does 8180 Anchor Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8180 Anchor Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8180 Anchor Point Dr have a pool?
No, 8180 Anchor Point Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8180 Anchor Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 8180 Anchor Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8180 Anchor Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8180 Anchor Point Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8180 Anchor Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8180 Anchor Point Dr has units with air conditioning.
