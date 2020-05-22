8180 Anchor Point Dr

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH. Charming, naturally-lit 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom stilt home in Weeki Wachee Florida! Gulf Access and located in a quiet neighborhood. This home is minutes from Weeki Wachee Springs, beaches and numerous restaurants. As you enter the home, the kitchen is located to the left and is equipped with stainless steal appliances. Large open living room/dinning room combo with sliders that lead to the large deck for easy entertaining. This home has energy efficient windows, vaulted ceilings, 2 additional storage rooms on ground floor, ceiling fans, central heat and air, washer and dryer hook ups, private boat dock, and neighborhood boat launch. Please ask about pet restrictions.



Long-term Lease available!