6245 Island Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking hot tub

This beautiful 3/2 stilt home located right one the canal of Weeki Wachee offers outstanding amenities, two separate screened in balconies, one on each floor and one with a jacuzzi. If you like the water, there is a boat lift/ramp for boating, fishing, canoeing, a large Tiki Bar. The home features one the first level, with an electric lift to get up to that floor, a living and dining area, kitchen that offers a gas top stove, electric oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher with breakfast bar. Inside laundry room equipped with washer/dryer, 2 nice size carpeted bedrooms with high ceilings and a full bathroom. Upstairs level offers a very large master suite with large walk in shower. The room goes out onto a balcony that has a beautiful view and jacuzzi/hot tub. This is Florida living in a quiet area of Weeki Wachee but close to all your restaurants, shopping and night life. Don't miss out on this one.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.