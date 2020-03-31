All apartments in Weeki Wachee Gardens
Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
6245 Island Dr
6245 Island Dr

6245 Island Drive · (352) 777-3252
Weeki Wachee Gardens
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6245 Island Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL 34607

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
This beautiful 3/2 stilt home located right one the canal of Weeki Wachee offers outstanding amenities, two separate screened in balconies, one on each floor and one with a jacuzzi. If you like the water, there is a boat lift/ramp for boating, fishing, canoeing, a large Tiki Bar. The home features one the first level, with an electric lift to get up to that floor, a living and dining area, kitchen that offers a gas top stove, electric oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher with breakfast bar. Inside laundry room equipped with washer/dryer, 2 nice size carpeted bedrooms with high ceilings and a full bathroom. Upstairs level offers a very large master suite with large walk in shower. The room goes out onto a balcony that has a beautiful view and jacuzzi/hot tub. This is Florida living in a quiet area of Weeki Wachee but close to all your restaurants, shopping and night life. Don't miss out on this one.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 Island Dr have any available units?
6245 Island Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 6245 Island Dr have?
Some of 6245 Island Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6245 Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6245 Island Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 Island Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6245 Island Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6245 Island Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6245 Island Dr does offer parking.
Does 6245 Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6245 Island Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 Island Dr have a pool?
No, 6245 Island Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6245 Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 6245 Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6245 Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6245 Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6245 Island Dr has units with air conditioning.
