SEASONAL and Available 06/01/2020. CRYSTAL CLEAR RIVER WATERFRONT! SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY All Inclusive, wifi, cable, utilities. Enjoy the beautiful Weeki Wachee River, where the Nature Coast abounds! Large Balcony overlooking the river from this stilt home. Master bedroom loft with bath. Two additional bedrooms on main floor. Completely furnished, all you need are your suitcases. Canoe provided to enjoy the 7 mile long Weeki Wachee River.