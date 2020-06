Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

AVAILABLE MAY 1-DEC 30, 2020. NEXT AVAILABLE MAY 2021. Vacation where the manatees play in the charming Weeki Wachee Gardens community. Kayak to the beautiful clear blue waters of the serene Weeki Wachee River or just relax on the large open patio at waters edge. Rest peacefully in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath manufactured home with two enclosed patios & inside laundry. Sleeps 6 (3 King beds). Located close to Roger's Park, Weeki Wachee Marina and Hospital Hole. All rent/fees are due prior to check in. First months rent is due at time of lease signing. $150/mo cap on electric. $150 cleaning fee. No Pets. No Smoking or Vaping. 1 Double and 2 Single Kayaks as well as life vests and grill available for tenant use at tenants risk. No Annual Rentals.