All apartments in Wedgefield
Find more places like 19661 GLEN ELM WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wedgefield, FL
/
19661 GLEN ELM WAY
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

19661 GLEN ELM WAY

19661 Glen Elm Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19661 Glen Elm Way, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
alarm system
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Secluded Home in Gated Reserve at Wedgefield FOR RENT -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/1454543?source=marketing) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #1454543) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1399.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1499.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1499.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1399/mo
19661 Glen Elm Way
Orlando, Florida 32833
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Reserve at Wedgefield
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1455
Year Built: 2002

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home
*2 Car Garage
*Large 20X12 Screened Patio
*Wooded Conservation Greenbelt
*Exclusive Gated Neighborhood
*Championship Golf Course & Trails For Biking & Hiking
*JUST MINUTES To: East Coast Beaches
*WALKING DISTANCE To: The Wedgefield Golf Country Club
*CONVENIENT To: The Airport
*JUST 40 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando & Airport
*CONVENIENT To: Beaches, & Shopping Mall
*CONVENIENT To: Major Highways And Restaurants
*CONVENIENT T: 408, 417, &50
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse Restaurant
*COMMUNITY Basketball Court
*COMMUNITY Volleyball Court
*COMMUNITY Baseball Court
*COMMUNITY Soccer Fields
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Pool
*COMMUNITY Picnic
*42 Cabinets
*Family & Dining Rooms
*Ceiling Fans
*Wired For Alarm System
*No Rear Neighbors
*Conservation Lot
*Screened In Patio
*Blinds INCLUDED
*All Appliances INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 408 E Take Exit 23 Merge Onto Fl 50 E Colonial Dr, Slight Right Turn Right Onto Macon Pkwy, Turn Left Onto Bancroft Blvd, Turn Right Onto Glen Elm Way.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/1454543?source=marketing) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #1454543) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

(RLNE3010981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19661 GLEN ELM WAY have any available units?
19661 GLEN ELM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wedgefield, FL.
What amenities does 19661 GLEN ELM WAY have?
Some of 19661 GLEN ELM WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19661 GLEN ELM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
19661 GLEN ELM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19661 GLEN ELM WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 19661 GLEN ELM WAY is pet friendly.
Does 19661 GLEN ELM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 19661 GLEN ELM WAY offers parking.
Does 19661 GLEN ELM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19661 GLEN ELM WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19661 GLEN ELM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 19661 GLEN ELM WAY has a pool.
Does 19661 GLEN ELM WAY have accessible units?
Yes, 19661 GLEN ELM WAY has accessible units.
Does 19661 GLEN ELM WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 19661 GLEN ELM WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19661 GLEN ELM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 19661 GLEN ELM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus