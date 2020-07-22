174 Apartments for rent in Watergate, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
30 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
4 Units Available
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
22710 SW 65th Cir
22710 Southwest 65th Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2107 sqft
This is a wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private pool and fenced in yard. There is no HOA!

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
10075 Umberland Place
10075 Umberland Place, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2504 sqft
You will want to Live Here! Spectacular Family Home in a Beautiful 24 hr. Man Gated Community. All A-Rated Schools. Marble, Wood & Tile Flooring throughout, NO CARPET.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9500 SW 3rd Street
9500 Southwest 3rd Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1336 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 . Newer kitchen, Stainless Fridge, Microwave and dishwasher. Assigned parking

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7375 NW 61st Ter
7375 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Huge Townhome with 1 car garage in Desirable Parkland Terraces on the water featuring 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Bathrooms "Master Downstairs" and roomy loft with large walk in closet for added storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 8 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City at Boca Raton
10720 Eureka St
10720 Eureka Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1399 sqft
BOCA RATON FL--PALMETTO PINES----3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND POOL----ALL TILE----PETS OK WITH NON REF DEPOSIT BASED ON BREED----1ST LAST AND SECURITY REQUIRED----EASY TO SHOW

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
10205 Serene Meadow Drive N
10205 Serene Meadow Drive North, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2046 sqft
Remodeled 4 bed 2.1 bath 2 car garage. NOTE: The 4th bedroom has been converted into a loft area.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7273 NW 68th Dr
7273 Northwest 68th Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Waterfront 5 bedroom house, two car garage and large swimming pool , located in gated community. Available for seasonal or annual rent. Pool, jacuzzi, large garden. Fully furnished and equipped. Amazing location - close to TOP Schools of Parkland.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7525 NW 61ST TER.
7525 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
UNIQUELY UPGRADED 3-BEDROOM UNIT WITH ATTACHED 1-CAR GARAGE. 100% FLOOR COVERAGE WITH GORGEOUS, LARGE (16"x 32") WHITE, PORCELAIN PLANK TILE.

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City at Boca Raton
11170 Malayan Street
11170 Malayan Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1356 sqft
NO Showings Until Further Notice. Real Nice Palmetto Pines Home. Home Features 4 Bedroom Stacked. Home has been renovated. Laminate floors in Bedrooms. The pool is screened and is resort like style. Fenced yard. Close to schools and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
22741 SW 64th Way
22741 Southwest 64th Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22741 SW 64th Way in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Watergate
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
7 Units Available
Coral Gate
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
9 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1498 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1743 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
20 Units Available
Holiday Springs
The Fairways of Carolina Apartments
2701 N Rock Island Rd, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1270 sqft
Located on Margate's Carolina Golf Course and minutes from local beaches. Lighted tennis courts and outdoor racquetball courts. Close to the Florida Turnpike and I-95. Large apartments with new fixtures and W/D in unit.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1187 sqft
The apartment community with Mediterranean-style buildings and tropical landscape offers amenities like a 24-hour gym, a car-care center, and tennis courts. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike with the beach just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1353 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning views, surrounded by green space. On-site amenities include volleyball and basketball courts, clubhouse, luxury pool and gym. Green community. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1160 sqft
Apartment complex is in a highly walkable neighborhood and features a pool and BBQ/grill area. Units feature granite counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
950 sqft
Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
18 Units Available
Heron Bay
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1723 sqft
Luxury Coral Springs apartments with newly renovated interiors. Large walk-in closets, crown molding and garden tubs. Fitness center and two swimming pools. Close to Boca Woods Country Club.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Watergate, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Watergate apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

