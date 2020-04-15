All apartments in Wakulla County
Find more places like 101 J R Milton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wakulla County, FL
/
101 J R Milton
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:18 AM

101 J R Milton

101 J R Milton Road · (850) 570-9214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 J R Milton Road, Wakulla County, FL 32327

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in quiet neighborhood in Crawfordville, FL! Easy commute to Tallahassee, or to the coast! This home is completely remodeled, featuring wooden floors, new paint / trim, stainless appliances, large open kitchen with bar, and a dining room! There is also a bonus room located off of the kitchen that has a wine cooler in it. Outside there is a 1 car garage, partial chain link fence, and partial privacy fence, a beautiful patio with an in ground pool & hot tub. Certain breeds of dogs allowed with required pet fee. 12 month lease required. There is a credit, criminal and prior eviction check that costs $40.00 per adult. Application cost, first months rent, security deposit and any pet deposits must be paid prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 J R Milton have any available units?
101 J R Milton has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 J R Milton have?
Some of 101 J R Milton's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 J R Milton currently offering any rent specials?
101 J R Milton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 J R Milton pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 J R Milton is pet friendly.
Does 101 J R Milton offer parking?
Yes, 101 J R Milton offers parking.
Does 101 J R Milton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 J R Milton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 J R Milton have a pool?
Yes, 101 J R Milton has a pool.
Does 101 J R Milton have accessible units?
No, 101 J R Milton does not have accessible units.
Does 101 J R Milton have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 J R Milton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 J R Milton have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 J R Milton does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 101 J R Milton?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tallahassee, FL
Madison, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity