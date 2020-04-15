101 J R Milton

Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in quiet neighborhood in Crawfordville, FL! Easy commute to Tallahassee, or to the coast! This home is completely remodeled, featuring wooden floors, new paint / trim, stainless appliances, large open kitchen with bar, and a dining room! There is also a bonus room located off of the kitchen that has a wine cooler in it. Outside there is a 1 car garage, partial chain link fence, and partial privacy fence, a beautiful patio with an in ground pool & hot tub. Certain breeds of dogs allowed with required pet fee. 12 month lease required. There is a credit, criminal and prior eviction check that costs $40.00 per adult. Application cost, first months rent, security deposit and any pet deposits must be paid prior to lease signing.