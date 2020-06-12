Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Wabasso Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1315 Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Recently renovated and decorated with new furnishings. Large screened porch with wrap around couch seating. Open views from extra large windows let you enjoy the Florida sun. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.26/day.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8725 Lakeside Boulevard
8725 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy stunning views of the Indian River from this 2br/2ba villa. The spacious villa includes vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, a glass enclosed porch, & a Master suite with river views. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1881 E Barefoot Place
1881 East Barefoot Place, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1178 sqft
Vacation dream home come true! Chic, sophisticated and full of tech, yet cozy home few steps away from pristine private beach. Romantic screened front porch for afternoon naps or reading and sunny patio make outdoor living versatile.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1440 Winding Oaks Circle
1440 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for this 2 BR/2BA downstairs condo w/1car gar, Enclosed porch w/garden view and high ceilings. Master BR has area for a small office and walk in closet. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1785 N Orchid Island Circle
1785 North Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Expansive lanai for fresh air enjoyment. Fully furnished and ready to start your vacation. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9465 Frangipani Drive
9465 Frangipani Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming island bungalow available for monthly/seasonal/annual rental. Fully furnished/turn-key. Pet friendly - Quiet neighborhood just a few blocks from beach. Tropical private backyard with screened patio. Fully equipped kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1821 E Barefoot Place
1821 East Barefoot Place, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Bright, Renovated, Key West Style 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home available one house from the ocean. Season: 1 month $9000 per mth, 2 months $8000 per mth, 3 months $7000 pr mth . Sizes are approx/subj to error.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8840 Sea Oaks Way S 207b
8840 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Great Oceanfront condo with perfect views to enjoy and an open floor plan. Master Br with King bed and Guest with 2 twins. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks Mbrship fee/$540. Sizes approx/subj to err.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8705 Palm Tree Lane
8705 Palm Tree Ln, Wabasso Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautiful 4/2.5 cottage sleeps 8 comfortably situated in private cul-de-sac. Just a quick walk to the beach and all the other great amenities of Sea Oaks. Also available weekly- $1,800. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8865 Orchid Island Circle
8865 West Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Riverfront 3br with perfect sunsets. Master with garden tub and unobstructed view of the River. Renovated upgraded kitchen w/ butcher block island. Oversized waterfront expansive screened and fresh air lanai.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8817 Lakeside Circle
8817 Lakeside Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This 3br/3.5ba cottage features a first floor Master Suite, updated kitchen with breakfast nook. Enjoy the perfect weather with a newly renovated pool, deck, and perfectly landscaped backyard.Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1300 Palmetto Court
1300 Palmetto Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Charming Sea Oaks Cottage with enclosed porches on both floors! Lovely garden view through windows and walking distance to the beach & tennis club! Back patio is great for entertaining! Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1295 Winding Oaks Circle
1295 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to walk to the river or the ocean! Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1215 Winding Oaks Circle
1215 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Absolutely Beautiful and Relaxing 2x2 villa. With all the comforts plus more. Come and enjoy Sea Oaks community. Beach,Tennis,Fitness. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$19.26 per day. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1255 Winding Oaks Circle
1255 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to walk to the river or the ocean! Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8785 Lakeside Boulevard
8785 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Spacious 3br/2ba, volume ceilings, & electric fireplace in the living room. Relax in the spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet & shower. 2nd & 3rd bedroom share bathroom with shower/tub combo. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1175 Winding Oaks Circle
1175 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$6,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1BR Tennis Villa that is perfectly between the Tennis facility and access to the Beach Club. The Oversized screened porch allows you to enjoy outdoors inside. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9470 Doubloon Drive
9470 Doubloon Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Beautiful Oceanfront 2BR/2.5 BA with large deck,spiral staircase, and loft. Vaulted ceilings,skylights and 2 fireplaces. Also available for $3000 per week. Enjoy Sunset from West deck. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1385 Winding Oaks Circle
1385 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Perfect Get Away Location. Light, bright, 1st floor, 2BRx2BA close to Tennis court, pool and beaches. Also available weekly- $1,300. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1300 Ivy Court
1300 Ivy Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Very attractive, desirable Tennis Cottage with enclosed porch for additional living space. Bedrooms upstairs, and large living room dining area down stairs. Bay window ensures light, bright.Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
Results within 1 mile of Wabasso Beach

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wabasso Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wabasso Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

