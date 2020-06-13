Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

162 Apartments for rent in Vineyards, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vineyards
1 Unit Available
526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302
526 Laguna Royal Boulevard, Vineyards, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,995
2003 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH IN THE VINEYARDS**FURNISHED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dTzXUReiRHF This wonderful 2 bedroom plus den with 2 baths is nestled in the gorgeous Vineyards.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Vineyards
1 Unit Available
5941 Almaden DR
5941 Almaden Drive, Vineyards, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2184 sqft
Perfect Seasonal Getaway Location, Long Lake Views, Lots of Living Space and Privacy! Generous First Floor Master with access to lanai and large attached bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Vineyards
1 Unit Available
6015 Chardonnay LN
6015 Chardonnay Lane, Vineyards, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1414 sqft
This condo is also being offered for sale at only $265,000!! Two bedroom squeaky clean split floor plan condo in The Vineyards. Two lanais, both front and back with spectacular views of the 15th Fairway.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Vineyards
1 Unit Available
506 Avellino Isles 1101
506 Avellino Isles Circle, Vineyards, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,200
2160 sqft
Enjoy your winter vacation in the Vineyards! Fabulous lakefront residence in Avellino Isles featuring all new furniture, appliances and fixtures. You'll enjoy a gourmet kitchen with center island, granite countertops and beautiful wood cabinetry.
Results within 1 mile of Vineyards

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3511 Vanderbilt Beach RD
3511 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
Sandalwood Village is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy more than just the simple comforts of a home. At Sandalwood Village is more than a place where you rent a one or two-bedroom home,where your well-being is always placed first.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6262 Standing Oaks Ln
6262 Standing Oaks Ln, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
4591 sqft
***DISCOUNTED MOVE IN FUNDS SPECIAL AVAILABLE*** ANNUAL ***ESTATES MANSION*** OAKES ESTATES*** PET FRIENDLY*** 4+DEN/6.0***TOTAL PRIVACY*** - 3D VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGH HERE - https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Island Walk
1 Unit Available
5685 Cove CIR
5685 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1611 sqft
Very Desirable Location and Community Built SOLID by Divosta Homes -.- This Townhouse has Lots of cabinet space in Kitchen -.- Plenty of Custom Closet space in Bedrooms (Master & Guest Bedroom have Walk in Closets) -.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Island Walk
1 Unit Available
5649 Cove CIR
5649 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1611 sqft
Very Desirable Location and Community Built SOLID by Divosta Homes -.- This Townhouse has Lots of cabinet space in Kitchen -.- Plenty of Custom Closet space in Bedrooms (Master & Guest Bedroom have Walk in Closets) -.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1674 Serrano CIR
1674 Serrano Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2078 sqft
Gorgeous one-story home with over 2,000 square feet of well-planned living area. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a den, and a two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Island Walk
1 Unit Available
5601 Cove CIR
5601 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2083 sqft
DESIRABLE Location, TURNKEY Furnished 3/2.5 Townhouse. Cable TV, Internet, Water and Electric is Only Included for Season Leases. Built Solid by Divosta Homes. MOST Desirable Location in The Cove (QUIET).

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3740 Fieldstone BLVD
3740 Fieldstone Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1392 sqft
This Beautiful Fully Furnished condo is available for seasonal, off season or even annual rentals! Just bring your clothes + toothbrush and I guarantee you will feel at home with Great amenities! Great Location, Wow, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1160 Reserve WAY
1160 Reserve Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1239 sqft
FIRST FLOOR 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO AT THE RESERVE OF NAPLES. UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. THIS CONDO HAS ALL NEW 24X24 INCH TILE EVERYWHERE AND EVERYTHING HAS BEEN PAINTED.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1360 Mariposa CIR
1360 Mariposa Circle, Collier County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1985 sqft
All the upgrades! Granite Kitchen counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Open Design Kitchen with Breakfast Area.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3720 Fieldstone BLVD
3720 Fieldstone Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1374 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY in amazing location! Very well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo on the FIRST FLOOR. Wood & Tile flooring throughout and Huge Master Bedroom w/ Reclaimed Wood Wall.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Vineyards
1 Unit Available
3687 El Segundo CT
3687 El Segundo Court, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1680 sqft
This home is located in the Heart of Naples, in Gated Community with 24-Hour Guardhouse. Village Walk futures miles of Walkways and Venetian-Style Bridges. Resort style pool and Lap pool.
Results within 5 miles of Vineyards
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
20 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
943 sqft
Recently renovated, the pet-friendly apartments feature open plans with wood floors, plenty of storage and upgraded appliances. In North Naples, within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just minutes from the beach and I-75.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,096
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1137 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
$
34 Units Available
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
903 sqft
The tranquil community of Belvedere at Quail Run is just minutes from some of Floridas most beautiful beaches including Naples Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Clam Pass Park/Beach, and Lely Barefoot Beach.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Golden Gate
9 Units Available
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
960 sqft
Close to I-75 and Golden Gate Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchen and modern appliances. Residential community offers a pool, dog park and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
7 Units Available
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1300 sqft
Luxury Florida townhomes in a modern gated community near the I-75. Golden Gate Community Park and the beaches of the Gulf Coast are nearby. Spacious apartments include a modern kitchen and breakfast nook.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,027
1314 sqft
Luxurious homes have laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community has car wash area, parking, yoga, pool table, pool and more. Located near multiple golf courses, including Naples Grande Golf Club.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marco Beach
20 Units Available
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
45 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Vineyards, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Vineyards renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

