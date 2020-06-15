526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage tennis court

**BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH IN THE VINEYARDS**FURNISHED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dTzXUReiRHF



This wonderful 2 bedroom plus den with 2 baths is nestled in the gorgeous Vineyards. Walk in to this spacious floorplan boasting 2000 sq. ft. with garage and feel right at home.



Fabulous gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, maple cabinetry, dishwasher, plus bright breakfast area will inspire any cook. You'll quickly agree this condo is one of the MOST DESIRABLE units available. Tile graces most of the freshly painted interior with carpet in all bedrooms. Enjoy a breathtaking view of the lake that carries sounds of the fountain and a view of the Vineyards GOLF course from your tiled screened in lanai. Crown molding and updated chandelier enhance the Living/Dining area and don't overlook the master bath with new light fixtures and walk in California closet.



Availability:



STILL AVAILABLE MARCH 2017 FOR $6,595!!



Jan-March: $6,995

April, Nov-Dec: $5,995

May-October: $3,150



