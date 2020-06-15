All apartments in Vineyards
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302

526 Laguna Royal Boulevard · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

526 Laguna Royal Boulevard, Vineyards, FL 34119
Vineyards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
tennis court
**BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH IN THE VINEYARDS**FURNISHED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dTzXUReiRHF

This wonderful 2 bedroom plus den with 2 baths is nestled in the gorgeous Vineyards. Walk in to this spacious floorplan boasting 2000 sq. ft. with garage and feel right at home.

Fabulous gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, maple cabinetry, dishwasher, plus bright breakfast area will inspire any cook. You'll quickly agree this condo is one of the MOST DESIRABLE units available. Tile graces most of the freshly painted interior with carpet in all bedrooms. Enjoy a breathtaking view of the lake that carries sounds of the fountain and a view of the Vineyards GOLF course from your tiled screened in lanai. Crown molding and updated chandelier enhance the Living/Dining area and don't overlook the master bath with new light fixtures and walk in California closet.

Availability:

STILL AVAILABLE MARCH 2017 FOR $6,595!!

Jan-March: $6,995
April, Nov-Dec: $5,995
May-October: $3,150

(RLNE2328465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 have any available units?
526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 have?
Some of 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 currently offering any rent specials?
526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 pet-friendly?
No, 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vineyards.
Does 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 offer parking?
Yes, 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 does offer parking.
Does 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 have a pool?
Yes, 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 has a pool.
Does 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 have accessible units?
No, 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
