Amenities

garage recently renovated pool tennis court furnished

Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc.... Just bring your clothes and Tooth brush, can't get any easier than this. The complex location is close to everything. Call for a Showing today