All apartments in Villas
Find more places like 134 Pinebrook DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Villas, FL
/
134 Pinebrook DR
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

134 Pinebrook DR

134 Pinebrook Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Villas
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

134 Pinebrook Drive, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Rent includes Water, Sewer, Fiberoptic Cable, Internet. Pest Control and Trash.LOCATION! Location near Bell Tower shops with shopping, theater, grocery stores, and beaches. You will fall in love with the beautiful South Fort Myers neighborhood of Pinebrook Lakes. This second floor unit is spacious completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home Large living / dining areas. NEW!! stainless steel appliances and Front Loader washer and dryer. The large screened porch and handy storage area make this feel like home. There are two dedicated parking spots and one is COVERED. The community pool is heated and just a couple steps away. Call Today for your tour!! ** Note new Microwave and Mirrors being installed Tuesday 6/7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Pinebrook DR have any available units?
134 Pinebrook DR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 Pinebrook DR have?
Some of 134 Pinebrook DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Pinebrook DR currently offering any rent specials?
134 Pinebrook DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Pinebrook DR pet-friendly?
No, 134 Pinebrook DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 134 Pinebrook DR offer parking?
Yes, 134 Pinebrook DR offers parking.
Does 134 Pinebrook DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Pinebrook DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Pinebrook DR have a pool?
Yes, 134 Pinebrook DR has a pool.
Does 134 Pinebrook DR have accessible units?
No, 134 Pinebrook DR does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Pinebrook DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Pinebrook DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Pinebrook DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Pinebrook DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 134 Pinebrook DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir
Villas, FL 33907

Similar Pages

Villas 1 BedroomsVillas 2 Bedrooms
Villas Apartments with BalconiesVillas Apartments with Parking
Villas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Pelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FLSouth Venice, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLSt. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity