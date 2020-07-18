134 Pinebrook DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access media room

Rent includes Water, Sewer, Fiberoptic Cable, Internet. Pest Control and Trash.LOCATION! Location near Bell Tower shops with shopping, theater, grocery stores, and beaches. You will fall in love with the beautiful South Fort Myers neighborhood of Pinebrook Lakes. This second floor unit is spacious completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home Large living / dining areas. NEW!! stainless steel appliances and Front Loader washer and dryer. The large screened porch and handy storage area make this feel like home. There are two dedicated parking spots and one is COVERED. The community pool is heated and just a couple steps away. Call Today for your tour!! ** Note new Microwave and Mirrors being installed Tuesday 6/7