3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Villano Beach, FL
1901 WINDJAMMER LN
1901 Windjammer Lane, Villano Beach, FL
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks.
405 2ND ST
405 2nd Street, Villano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1329 sqft
Welcome to the beach!! This charming beach cottage is located within walking distance of the beach and intracoastal waterway. Located minutes from Vilano Beach & historic St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach & the city of Jacksonville are a short drive.
Results within 1 mile of Villano Beach
435 OCEAN GRANDE DR
435 South Ocean Grand Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Beautiful executive style condominium in gated community with tennis courts and beach access. Rent includes water,gas,cable,internet,garbage. Electric usage will be reimbursed by tenant on a monthly basis. Upgrades throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Villano Beach
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
4552 1st Ave
4552 1st Avenue, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Renovated Home just north of St Augustine - Property Id: 278655 This three bedroom, 2 bath home has just been painted, has nice vinyl plank flooring, blinds on the windows, new appliances including a slightly used washer / dryer.
550 Florida Club 201
550 Florida Club Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1285 sqft
Spacious 3-Bedroom 2-Bath, 2nd floor Apartment - Spacious three bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment. Excellent open floor plan with Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Amenities include a golf course, clubhouse, fitness center, and billiards room.
253 Cody St
253 Cody Street, St. Johns County, FL
2020 Saint Augustine House 4b/2b - Property Id: 284532 Great Location. Beautiful Community. Brand New House! Be the FIRST family in this brand NEW 4 bedroom 2 bath at private CUL DE SAC with side LAKE VIEW.
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful
3323 Haley Pointe Rd
3323 Haley Pointe Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1448 sqft
2nd floor condo in a gated community with breathtaking views! Neutral colors and a split floor plan. Must see! Absolutely no pets. Includes new washer & dryer. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.
100 Coastal Village LN
100 Coastal Village Ln, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Ask me about how to get 1 month FREE Rent! This hidden jewel is waiting for you with a huge yard. Nestled off US1 in a quiet small community convenient to Palencia, Nocatee, Duval County and downtown St. Augustine.
124 Plantation Point Drive
124 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1186 sqft
•Newer construction duplex •Living room and dining area combo •Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar •Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms •Split bedroom
135 Oviedo Street
135 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... 3bd/1bth First Floor Apartment,Covered Front Porch,Wood Floors,Tall Ceilings,Leaded Glass Windows,French Doors,Off Street Parking Too!
97 ORANGE ST
97 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL
Location, Location, Location! Currently being renovated inside and out, located in the heart of downtown St.
87 Evergreen Avenue - B
87 Evergreen Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Two New 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartments for Rent. Quiet Neighborhood less than 1 mile from downtown St Augustine. These units were built in 2020 and feature new everything, paint, flooring, kitchen, fixtures, etc. Sorry, No pets allowed.
1801 KESWICK RD
1801 Keswick Road, St. Johns County, FL
Former model home in a Golf Course community, close to beach and St Augustine Premium Outlets. Lots of upgrades. No carpet on first floor. Master bedroom and two other bedrooms are downstairs, the 4th bedroom is upstairs.
169 SUNSET CIR N
169 Sunset Circle North, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2171 sqft
Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space.
1208 TURTLE HILL CIR
1208 Turtle Hill Circle, St. Johns County, FL
Why commute to the BEACH when you can live here? Multi-story house to take in the spectacular views. Highest house in the area offers expansive I/CW, marsh and rooftop VIEWS. Top level is OPEN living and kitchen areas.
271 ASHBY LANDING WAY
271 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Welcome Home to this Beautiful bright airy like new 3bed 2 bath split plan home in Ashby Landing, The Granville Floor plan provides an open floor plan with beautiful, high ceilings in the common areas, a secluded Master bedroom with a large walk-in
246 Ashby Landing Way
246 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1655 sqft
Conveniently Located Beautiful 3 Bedroom,2 Bath Home Close To Shopping,Schools,Historic Downtown And The Beaches. Fenced In Back Yard,With Many Upgrades.
308 WOODED CROSSING CIR
308 Wooded Crossing Circle, St. Johns County, FL
PRICE REDUCTION.Terrific family home with room for two cars, one in the garage and one in the driveway, just a block from the playground. And, if you have them, pets are welcome in this clean, bright, roomy 4 bedroom/3 bath townhouse.
428 S HIDDEN TREE DR
428 South Hidden Tree Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently renovated and is ready for move in! Featuring 1,607 sq ft of living space, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, spacious living area and more! Fresh
600 ASHBY LANDING WAY
600 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1685 sqft
Ashby Landing is located within minutes of St. Augustine's fantastic shopping & dining, as well as its rich Historic District. Enjoy this quaint, beautiful community in highly sought after St. Johns County.
61 Martin Luther King Ave
61 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
3br / 1ba 1100ft2 Available Now! Ground Floor Apartment Within Walking Distance To Everything Downtown! Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer,Off-street Parking. This Unit Is Available For Immediate Occupancy. This Is The First Floor Unit In A Duplex.
1924 E Lymington Way
1924 East Lymington Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1324 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom,Two Bath Single Family Home For Rent. One Year Lease.newly Repainted And New Flooring. Will Be Ready For Occupancy By April 17th. Applicants Must Have A Credit Score Over 600 & Verifiable Income/Employment.
