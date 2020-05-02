405 2ND ST

Amenities

Welcome to the beach!! This charming beach cottage is located within walking distance of the beach and intracoastal waterway. Located minutes from Vilano Beach & historic St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach & the city of Jacksonville are a short drive. Property features an open and bright floor plan with lots of windows, high ceilings and upgrades throughout the home. The living room has wood style flooring, ceiling fan with light and LCD TV. The kitchen is open to the living and dining area and features a breakfast bar that seats 3, Edison pendant lighting, granite counter tops, SS appliances, convection oven, Keurig coffee maker & pantry closet. Dining area features Edison pendant lighting, seating for 6. Split bedroom floor plan.