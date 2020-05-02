All apartments in Villano Beach
405 2ND ST
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:31 AM

405 2ND ST

405 2nd Street · (904) 514-1747
Location

405 2nd Street, Villano Beach, FL 32084

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
parking
garage
Welcome to the beach!! This charming beach cottage is located within walking distance of the beach and intracoastal waterway. Located minutes from Vilano Beach & historic St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach & the city of Jacksonville are a short drive. Property features an open and bright floor plan with lots of windows, high ceilings and upgrades throughout the home. The living room has wood style flooring, ceiling fan with light and LCD TV. The kitchen is open to the living and dining area and features a breakfast bar that seats 3, Edison pendant lighting, granite counter tops, SS appliances, convection oven, Keurig coffee maker & pantry closet. Dining area features Edison pendant lighting, seating for 6. Split bedroom floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 2ND ST have any available units?
405 2ND ST has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 2ND ST have?
Some of 405 2ND ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
405 2ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 405 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villano Beach.
Does 405 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 405 2ND ST does offer parking.
Does 405 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 2ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 405 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 405 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 405 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 405 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 2ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 2ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
