Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

207 Apartments for rent in Viera West, FL with parking

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
35 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
13 Units Available
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1520 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Isle
6915 Renshaw Drive
6915 Renshaw Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1962 sqft
55+ Community of Heritage Isle.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Sonoma at Viera
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING....Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Isle
6828 Toland Drive
6828 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1194 sqft
Available now through 31 December! Fully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a 1 car carport. Lovely lake views and super amenities abound in this luxury 55+ community.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Capron Trace
3585 Fodder Drive
3585 Fodder Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Immaculate Beautiful Home in desirable Capron Trace. Three spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths plus Florida Room overlooking the water views. Fully fenced in yard Plus screened-in paver patio for relaxing. Will be freshly painted on the inside.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Capron Ridge West
5344 Buckboard Drive
5344 Buckboard Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1989 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF CAPRON TRACE! WALKING DISTANCE TO MANETEE ELEMENTARY.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera Central
8655 Eola Court
8655 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in Wickham Lakes. This rental is located on a cul-de-sac and great for kids and pets! The property also backs up to a play area. All floors are either tile or wood laminate.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Highlands Viera
6470 Borasco Drive
6470 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1157 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Live in the middle of all that Viera (West) has to offer! Well maintained 3rd floor condo in a beautiful gated community within walking distance to shopping and restaurants at The Avenues Viera and Viera Regional Park!

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Indigo Crossing
5747 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE
5747 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1911 sqft
This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features hardwood-style floors, recessed lighting, and plenty of open space.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Indigo Crossing
5976 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE
5976 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1911 sqft
You’ve found your dream home! This newly remodeled home has an open floor plan and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4978 Sprint Circle
4978 Sprint Circle, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1362 sqft
Beautiful, Viera Builder Augustine townhome is located in the sought after community of Stadium Villas. This practically brand new, end unit with a lake view is absolutely stunning.
Results within 1 mile of Viera West
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2520 Treasure Cay Lane
2520 Treasure Cay Ln, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1557 sqft
LOCATION, Location, Location! Like new duplex in prestigious Bridgewater at Viera community is now for rent. Location is key for this active 55+ community. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants, plus easy access to I-95.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
1502 Laramie Circle
1502 Laramie Circle, Viera East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2016 sqft
Come see this East Viera 4 Bedroom home in beautiful Cross Creek. Available for move in now. This home comes with a New Kitchen including Granite Counters, new cabinets and most of the appliances are new.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8009 Glastonbury Place
8009 Glastonbury Place, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2016 sqft
Sought After Community of BAYTREE! This home has a wonderful flooplan and it's located on an oversized corner lot and across the street from the golf course.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
2100 Durban Court
2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
1821 Long Iron Drive
1821 Long Iron Drive, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1326 sqft
This unit comes with a ONE CAR GARAGE. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, tiled living space and a screened porch overlooking the preserves for added privacy.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular view and resort style living in one of the largest units in Ventura of Turtle Creek Condos.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
2500 Addington Circle
2500 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1570 sqft
Beautifully maintained and fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 baths plus library single family home with 2-car garage. Home complete with all appliances, small appliances, & household items. Move-in ready. Water and golf course views.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1484 sqft
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Spacious three bedroom two bath with one car garage! Super rare first floor unit with flex bedroom - great for office, den or playroom! Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit. Extra storage room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Viera West, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Viera West apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

