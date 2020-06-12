/
3 bedroom apartments
174 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Viera West, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Capron Ridge West
1 Unit Available
5344 Buckboard Drive
5344 Buckboard Drive, Viera West, FL
GORGEOUS HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF CAPRON TRACE! WALKING DISTANCE TO MANETEE ELEMENTARY.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera Central
1 Unit Available
8517 Ivanhoe Drive
8517 Ivanhoe Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
Updated home in Viera, FL! This spacious split floor plan offers granite counters and new flooring throughout. Close to shopping, great restaurants and major highways for easy commuting.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6915 Renshaw Drive
6915 Renshaw Drive, Viera West, FL
55+ Community of Heritage Isle.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5428 Duskywing Drive
5428 Duskywing Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1692 sqft
Lakefront three bedroom, two bath home with open floor plan and tile throughout. Community has its own park, tennis courts and pool. Small dog under 20 lbs will be considered. No cats please.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera Central
1 Unit Available
8654 Eola Court
8654 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the quiet and private neighborhood in Wickham Lakes subdivision in Viera.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6908 Mcgrady Drive
6908 Mcgrady Drive, Viera West, FL
Wonderful four bedroom in Heritage Isle for rent.. Home has three full baths and a two car attached garage. This is the premier 55 plus adult active community in Brevard. Rental period is one year minimum.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Capron Trace
1 Unit Available
3585 Fodder Drive
3585 Fodder Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Immaculate Beautiful Home in desirable Capron Trace. Three spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths plus Florida Room overlooking the water views. Fully fenced in yard Plus screened-in paver patio for relaxing. Will be freshly painted on the inside.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sonoma at Viera
1 Unit Available
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2242 Rodina Drive
2242 Rodina Drive, Viera West, FL
STYLISH HOME available for lease in one of West Viera's most exciting communities, Arrivas Village! One of the largest models available on a corner lot with 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2-car + golf cart garage, front balcony, and an oversized courtyard
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5747 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE
5747 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL
This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features hardwood-style floors, recessed lighting, and plenty of open space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5976 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE
5976 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL
You’ve found your dream home! This newly remodeled home has an open floor plan and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Viera West
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2100 Durban Court
2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3848 Lexmark Lane
3848 Lexmark Lane, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1247 sqft
Lovely split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo w/screened balcony backing up to the golf course in the quiet, back part of complex. Well maintained gated community w/resort-inspired pool, fitness center, rec rm & clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2323 Addington Circle
2323 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1464 sqft
Available Now! 2 bedroom plus bonus room (can be used as an office or flex)., 2 Bath Lakefront home in the Viera East Golf Course Community of Addington. Split open floor plan with a large bright kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4881 Worthington Circle
4881 Worthington Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful home in sought after Viera East. This home is light and bright with a spacious open floor plans, gorgeous water views and a large screened patio.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4292 Woodhall Circle
4292 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful, updated, & FULLY furnished villa overlooking the 2nd fairway in Viera East Golf Community of Woodhall. Enjoy golf course views from large Florida room! Immaculate open floor-plan w/ huge master & amazing master closet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4331 Collingtree Drive
4331 Collingtree Drive, Rockledge, FL
Welcome home to this beautiful 4/3 located in desirable Viera North. This large home with spacious open floor plan backs up to the serene golf course and is perfect for that early morning cup of coffee, or early evening cocktail.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bayhill at Viera East
1 Unit Available
2406 Deercroft Drive
2406 Deercroft Drive, Viera East, FL
4 Bedroom in sought after East Viera. Lakefront property with a breezy screen patio to enjoy. Bright and open kitchen overlooking the family room. Living and dining combination too. Master suite with soaking tub and separate shower.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1821 Long Iron Drive
1821 Long Iron Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1326 sqft
Spacious unit ready in mid-June! This unit comes with a ONE CAR GARAGE. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, tiled living space and a screened porch overlooking the preserves for added privacy.
