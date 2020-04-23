6470 Borasco Drive

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Live in the middle of all that Viera (West) has to offer! Well maintained 3rd floor condo in a beautiful gated community within walking distance to shopping and restaurants at The Avenues Viera and Viera Regional Park! Watch the sun rise on your private balcony. This unit offers an open floor plan, walk-in closets, a built-in desk, private balcony, washer and dryer, and tons of storage space! Community has a clubhouse, putting green, BBQ grills, exercise room, and resort style heated community pool.