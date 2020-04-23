All apartments in Viera West
6470 Borasco Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:05 AM

6470 Borasco Drive

6470 Borasco Drive · (321) 514-5784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6470 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL 32940
Highlands Viera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3108 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Location, Location, Location! Live in the middle of all that Viera (West) has to offer! Well maintained 3rd floor condo in a beautiful gated community within walking distance to shopping and restaurants at The Avenues Viera and Viera Regional Park! Watch the sun rise on your private balcony. This unit offers an open floor plan, walk-in closets, a built-in desk, private balcony, washer and dryer, and tons of storage space! Community has a clubhouse, putting green, BBQ grills, exercise room, and resort style heated community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6470 Borasco Drive have any available units?
6470 Borasco Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6470 Borasco Drive have?
Some of 6470 Borasco Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6470 Borasco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6470 Borasco Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6470 Borasco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6470 Borasco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Viera West.
Does 6470 Borasco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6470 Borasco Drive does offer parking.
Does 6470 Borasco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6470 Borasco Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6470 Borasco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6470 Borasco Drive has a pool.
Does 6470 Borasco Drive have accessible units?
No, 6470 Borasco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6470 Borasco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6470 Borasco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6470 Borasco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6470 Borasco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
