/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM
43 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Viera East, FL
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Viera North
1780 Rocky Wood Circle #106
1780 Rocky Wood Circle, Viera East, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
782 sqft
1/1 condo on ground floor available now in Rockledge - Large spacious 1/1 condo ground floor. Open floor plan living room/dining combined. Bathroom with Shower/tub combo, washer and dry included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1777 Sophias Drive
1777 Sophias Drive, Viera East, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
679 sqft
This Recently Remodeled One Bedroom One Bathroom condo is ready for a new Tenant. Kitchen has been updated to the new standard of luxury. The Bathroom has been updated as well with a jacuzzi tub. On third floor so no upstairs Neighbors!
Results within 1 mile of Viera East
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
27 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
35 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
824 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
13 Units Available
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
22 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
821 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
99 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Results within 5 miles of Viera East
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
806 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
748 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordial Manor
765 Sara Jane Lane
765 Sara Jane Lane, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
Cute little Efficiency in the heart of south Merritt Island. Includes water, lawn, and pest control! Pets case by case scenario and No Smoking
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
310 Akron Way
310 Akron Way, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
571 sqft
Active, 55+ Resort Style Retreat! This One or Two bedroom/ one bath has everything you need. Open kitchen, living area, Newly remodeled Florida room has New A/C duct work. Private Office and inside laundry Room.
Results within 10 miles of Viera East
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
33 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$944
700 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
11 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,101
660 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
593 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
24 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
732 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
756 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
$
264 Units Available
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
$
11 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 3 at 03:00 PM
35 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
21 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Michigan Beach
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
Pending Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO...
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
888 sqft
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.
Similar Pages
Viera East 1 BedroomsViera East 2 BedroomsViera East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsViera East 3 BedroomsViera East Accessible Apartments
Viera East Apartments with BalconiesViera East Apartments with GaragesViera East Apartments with GymsViera East Apartments with Hardwood FloorsViera East Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FL