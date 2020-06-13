Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

173 Apartments for rent in Verona Walk, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
7219 Salerno CT
7219 Salerno Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1540 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Villa in the gated community Verona Walk. The home features two suites and a den and located between Marco Island and Downtown Naples, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and beaches.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
8627 Genova CT
8627 Genova Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1542 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, attached villa, with extended lanai, is waiting for you as your home away from home. Comfortably furnished, all you will need is your packed suitcase to begin your time here in paradise.
Results within 1 mile of Verona Walk
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lely Resort
33 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6650 Beach Resort DR
6650 Beach Resort Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1351 sqft
Open April, May 2021 Falling Waters Beach Resort is gated community with cascading waterfalls, walkways, lakes, fountains, and beautiful vibrant tropical plants and trees.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Capistrano ST S
9102 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1501 sqft
Monthly or annual rental. Resort-Style living at it's best.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8073 Tiger Lily DR
8073 Tiger Lily Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2463 sqft
Highly Desirable are Tiger Island Estates located within Lely Resort. Players Club available with a Transfer Fee. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Lovely Brick Lanai with Pool and Spa. Wonderful Lake View! 2 Car Garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8845 Lely Island CIR
8845 Lely Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
7761 sqft
Rented for Season 2021.. Beautiful Executive Home overlooking screened lanai with pool and jacuzzi, situated on the lake. Fully furnished, Turnkey

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9067 Capistrano ST N
9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1520 sqft
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences.
Results within 5 miles of Verona Walk
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1160 Wildwood Lakes BLVD
1160 Wildwood Lakes Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
976 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished turnkey 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the 2nd floor overlooking the preserve. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD
1185 Wildwood Lakes Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
You'll fall in love with this spectacular condo completely furnished with a wonderful Lake view on the third floor with an amazing cathedral ceiling! It very Nice and clean, You'll have to come to see this beautiful resort-style pool and spa with a

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Santa Clara Dr 185-13
185 Santa Clara Dr, Collier County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
Experience Luxury Living at Granada Lakes - Property Id: 152756 Find a home you will treasure at Granada Lakes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Santa Clara Dr #12 108-12
108 Santa Clara Dr, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1048 sqft
Two Bedroom/Two Bathroom - Property Id: 138871 Find a home you will treasure at Granada Lakes. Nicely updated and fully remodeled two bedroom apartment with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring through out and a screened in patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Santa Clara Dr 116-01
116 Santa Clara Dr, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
Experience Luxury Living at Granada Lakes - Property Id: 152753 Find a home you will treasure at Granada Lakes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2268 Piccadilly Ct
2268 Piccadilly Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1774 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ANNUAL RENTAL - DONT MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THIS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED PROPERTY YOUR NEW HOME! FIRST TIME AVAILABLE AS A RENTAL HOME, FULLY TURNKEY READY FOR MOVE-IN! Tastefully updated 2 bedrooms + Den / 3rd bedroom & 2-bathroom

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5713 Lago Villagio Way
5713 Lago Villagio Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1899 sqft
** GLEN EAGLE POOL HOME - 2 BED + DEN / 2 BATH HOME - GOLF ** - Located in luxurious Lago Villaggio at Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club, this turnkey furnished former "model" home is move-in ready and includes a full Golf and Social membership.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Verona Walk, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Verona Walk renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

