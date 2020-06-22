1166 6th ave apt #7 B

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill media room

Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Absolutely beautiful! Available NOW. fully upgraded, clean and bright, kitchen with granite countertops and back splash, newer refrigerator, this home was well taken care of. Hardwood floors throughout, tile floors in bathrooms, updated lighting and plumbing fixtures, crown molding, built-in in living room, both bedrooms have balconies. Two bedrooms and Two bathrooms townhouse, walk in closet in master bedroom, plus powder room, and laundry room combo. Large fenced courtyard perfect for grilling, sunbathing or growing tomato plants, herb or flower garden in the pots. Superb central location, within minutes to fitness club, Miracle mile, dining, shopping, beaches, medical, theater. Very desirable Tropic Groves Community offers heated pool and clubhouse.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851649)