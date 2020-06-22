All apartments in Vero Beach South
Find more places like 1166 6th ave apt #7 B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vero Beach South, FL
/
1166 6th ave apt #7 B
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

1166 6th ave apt #7 B

1166 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vero Beach South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1166 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL 32960

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Absolutely beautiful! Available NOW. fully upgraded, clean and bright, kitchen with granite countertops and back splash, newer refrigerator, this home was well taken care of. Hardwood floors throughout, tile floors in bathrooms, updated lighting and plumbing fixtures, crown molding, built-in in living room, both bedrooms have balconies. Two bedrooms and Two bathrooms townhouse, walk in closet in master bedroom, plus powder room, and laundry room combo. Large fenced courtyard perfect for grilling, sunbathing or growing tomato plants, herb or flower garden in the pots. Superb central location, within minutes to fitness club, Miracle mile, dining, shopping, beaches, medical, theater. Very desirable Tropic Groves Community offers heated pool and clubhouse.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 6th ave apt #7 B have any available units?
1166 6th ave apt #7 B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vero Beach South, FL.
What amenities does 1166 6th ave apt #7 B have?
Some of 1166 6th ave apt #7 B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 6th ave apt #7 B currently offering any rent specials?
1166 6th ave apt #7 B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 6th ave apt #7 B pet-friendly?
No, 1166 6th ave apt #7 B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vero Beach South.
Does 1166 6th ave apt #7 B offer parking?
No, 1166 6th ave apt #7 B does not offer parking.
Does 1166 6th ave apt #7 B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 6th ave apt #7 B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 6th ave apt #7 B have a pool?
Yes, 1166 6th ave apt #7 B has a pool.
Does 1166 6th ave apt #7 B have accessible units?
No, 1166 6th ave apt #7 B does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 6th ave apt #7 B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 6th ave apt #7 B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 6th ave apt #7 B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 6th ave apt #7 B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vero Beach South 1 BedroomsVero Beach South 2 Bedrooms
Vero Beach South Apartments with GarageVero Beach South Dog Friendly Apartments
Vero Beach South Furnished ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLMerritt Island, FL
North River Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLHutchinson Island South, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLTequesta, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology