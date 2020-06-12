/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
111 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Venice Gardens, FL
Venice Gardens
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate
Venice Gardens
243 GARDENIA ROAD
243 GARDENIA ROAD
243 Gardenia Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1276 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath with a your own oversize pool. Attached one car garage. Semi fenced in yard. Newer carpets and tile in main living area. Separate area by the kitchen could be open den or family room. Newer Bathroom by the kitchen.
South Venice
707 BEVERLY ROAD
707 BEVERLY ROAD
707 Beverly Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
WELCOME TO YOUR HOME AWAY FROM HOME! This beautifully redone home will truly make you feel like you are at home while on your Florida retreat. Minutes to the gorgeous Venice beaches, downtown, and night life. $1900.00 off season rent per month $3300.
Venice Gardens
316 GLEN OAK ROAD
316 GLEN OAK ROAD
316 Glen Oak Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
Seasonal Rental now Available! Beautifully remodeled furnished home with high-end modern leather furnishings throughout. Waterproof plank flooring and freshly painted in designer colors.
Chestnut Creek Estates
Advenir at Monterrey
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1024 sqft
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
Woodmere Village At Jacaranda
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1721 sqft
Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community.
Jacaranda West
11631 Alessandro Lane
11631 Alessandro Lane
11631 Alessandro Ln, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1431 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental - Villa with Resort-like Amenities Renaissance at West Villages! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of the Renaissance at the West Villages.
South Venice
960 Jamaica Road
960 Jamaica Road
960 Jamaica Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
- This bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to Venice amazing beaches. Owner is purchasing passes to South Venice Ferry that will take you to the private beach.
Venice Gardens
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1746 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico.
Pelican Pointe
1917 SAN SILVESTRO DRIVE
1917 SAN SILVESTRO DRIVE
1917 San Silvestro Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club Villa Available Annual Rental- 2 bedroom plus den with arched entry, large living room, dining room off kitchen, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances plus glass enclosed lanai.
420 MISSION TRAIL E
420 MISSION TRAIL E
420 Mission Trail East, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
Available MAY through DECEMBER, enjoy this turn key furnished ground floor condo in Mission Lakes at off-season rates. All new flooring in this beautiful condo with lake view, 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer and carport.
South Venice
290 DRAGON ROAD
290 DRAGON ROAD
290 Dragon Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
854 sqft
**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway.
255 MISSION TRAIL S
255 MISSION TRAIL S
255 Mission Trail South, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1064 sqft
Available April 2020 on... Centrally located to the Island. Turn-Key Furnished End Unit, this second floor two bedrooms, two bath condo invites you to the Florida Lifestyle. The kitchen features Wood Cabinets and newer appliances.
South Venice
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .
Treviso Grand
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Golden Beach
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
4401 LENOX BOULEVARD
4401 LENOX BOULEVARD
4401 Lenox Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1542 sqft
LAKEVIEW AND JUST STEPS TO THE CLUBHOUSE AND HEATED POOL. 2BR / 2BA with a den and 2 Car Garage Paired Villa is ready for you. Open floor plan kitchen w/Granite Counters overlooks the dining area & family room.
1 Unit Available
317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County
317 Sorrento Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1204 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Bath + Large Den on Venice Island - Hurry in to view this beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath + large den in a prime location of Venice island! This property is pristine with shined terrazzo flooring and boasting over 1,200 sq ft.
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1383 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room.
Venice Farms
1 Unit Available
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake
Gran Paradiso
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.
Bird Bay Golf Course
1 Unit Available
740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103
740 White Pine Tree Rd 103 Bld 56, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Short term only (NOT AVAILABLE JAN THRU APRIL) ground floor, renovated 2/2 condo in resort community in Venice! - Short term only (not seasonal) Ground floor, two bedroom, two bathroom, nicely renovated condo in the resort community of Bird Bay, in
