Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage on the water in Venice Gardens. Just 1.5 miles from the beach. With all solid floors and granite kitchen countertops this home is great for the family. Relax on the screened in porch overlooking the water right outside your back door. Fantastic Venice schools. 1 year minimum lease. Avail 7/1.