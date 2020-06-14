All apartments in Venice Gardens
Find more places like 243 GARDENIA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venice Gardens, FL
/
243 GARDENIA ROAD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

243 GARDENIA ROAD

243 Gardenia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Venice Gardens
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

243 Gardenia Road, Venice Gardens, FL 34293
Venice Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom 2 bath with a your own oversize pool. Attached one car garage. Semi fenced in yard. Newer carpets and tile in main living area. Separate area by the kitchen could be open den or family room. Newer Bathroom by the kitchen. Pool is heated by solar panels to save you money. Pool care is included in rent. Sorry Lawn care is not included. Great location not far from 41(Tamiami) and local beaches. Pet okay with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Sorry no cats. Owner has allergies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have any available units?
243 GARDENIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venice Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have?
Some of 243 GARDENIA ROAD's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 GARDENIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
243 GARDENIA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 GARDENIA ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 GARDENIA ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 243 GARDENIA ROAD does offer parking.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 GARDENIA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 243 GARDENIA ROAD has a pool.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 243 GARDENIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 GARDENIA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 GARDENIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Venice Gardens 2 BedroomsVenice Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Venice Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerVenice Gardens Furnished Apartments
Venice Gardens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLongboat Key, FLWhiskey Creek, FLHolmes Beach, FLSiesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee