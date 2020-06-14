243 GARDENIA ROAD

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 bath with a your own oversize pool. Attached one car garage. Semi fenced in yard. Newer carpets and tile in main living area. Separate area by the kitchen could be open den or family room. Newer Bathroom by the kitchen. Pool is heated by solar panels to save you money. Pool care is included in rent. Sorry Lawn care is not included. Great location not far from 41(Tamiami) and local beaches. Pet okay with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Sorry no cats. Owner has allergies.