2 Bedroom 2 bath with a your own oversize pool. Attached one car garage. Semi fenced in yard. Newer carpets and tile in main living area. Separate area by the kitchen could be open den or family room. Newer Bathroom by the kitchen. Pool is heated by solar panels to save you money. Pool care is included in rent. Sorry Lawn care is not included. Great location not far from 41(Tamiami) and local beaches. Pet okay with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Sorry no cats. Owner has allergies.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have any available units?
243 GARDENIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venice Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have?
Some of 243 GARDENIA ROAD's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 GARDENIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
243 GARDENIA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 GARDENIA ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 GARDENIA ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 243 GARDENIA ROAD does offer parking.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 GARDENIA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 243 GARDENIA ROAD has a pool.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 243 GARDENIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 GARDENIA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 GARDENIA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 GARDENIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.