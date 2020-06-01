4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 4210 Amber Ridge and the beautiful community of Copper Ridge! This light, bright, and well laid out home features 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms on a split floorplan, good sized kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, sparkling pool, fenced yard, on a corner lot! This home is available for immediate occupancy and can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience. Home is located near desirable schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment so don't delay. Schedule a viewing today!