4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE

Amenities
Welcome to 4210 Amber Ridge and the beautiful community of Copper Ridge! This light, bright, and well laid out home features 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms on a split floorplan, good sized kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, sparkling pool, fenced yard, on a corner lot! This home is available for immediate occupancy and can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience. Home is located near desirable schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment so don't delay. Schedule a viewing today!