Valrico, FL
4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE

4210 Amber Ridge Lane · No Longer Available




Location

4210 Amber Ridge Lane, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 4210 Amber Ridge and the beautiful community of Copper Ridge! This light, bright, and well laid out home features 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms on a split floorplan, good sized kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, sparkling pool, fenced yard, on a corner lot! This home is available for immediate occupancy and can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience. Home is located near desirable schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment so don't delay. Schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE have any available units?
4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE has a pool.
Does 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4210 AMBER RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
