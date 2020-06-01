3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE

Amenities
Elegant and SPACIOUS executive home in the guard gated community of RIVER HILLS COUNTRY CLUB. This beautiful home is situated on a pristine pond front lot with serene views. All the space you could need can be found in this 4,200 sq foot home offering 5 bedrooms plus an office, 4 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Wood floors, a sleek, contemporary kitchen with wood cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances, upgraded carpet, a brand new master bathroom with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and all new tile, and a wonderful outdoor space with a pool and spa (no heater). California closets, an upstairs balcony offering water views, landscape lighting....the details are superb. River Hills is a beautiful community in a natural setting with room to walk or bicycle and enjoy the surroundings. Excellent schools and close proximity to shopping, dining. Available April 15 or a one year (or longer) lease. Lawn service and pool service included.