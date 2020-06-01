3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Elegant and SPACIOUS executive home in the guard gated community of RIVER HILLS COUNTRY CLUB. This beautiful home is situated on a pristine pond front lot with serene views. All the space you could need can be found in this 4,200 sq foot home offering 5 bedrooms plus an office, 4 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Wood floors, a sleek, contemporary kitchen with wood cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances, upgraded carpet, a brand new master bathroom with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and all new tile, and a wonderful outdoor space with a pool and spa (no heater). California closets, an upstairs balcony offering water views, landscape lighting....the details are superb. River Hills is a beautiful community in a natural setting with room to walk or bicycle and enjoy the surroundings. Excellent schools and close proximity to shopping, dining. Available April 15 or a one year (or longer) lease. Lawn service and pool service included.