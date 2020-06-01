All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE

3322 Cypress Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3322 Cypress Landing Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Elegant and SPACIOUS executive home in the guard gated community of RIVER HILLS COUNTRY CLUB. This beautiful home is situated on a pristine pond front lot with serene views. All the space you could need can be found in this 4,200 sq foot home offering 5 bedrooms plus an office, 4 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Wood floors, a sleek, contemporary kitchen with wood cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances, upgraded carpet, a brand new master bathroom with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and all new tile, and a wonderful outdoor space with a pool and spa (no heater). California closets, an upstairs balcony offering water views, landscape lighting....the details are superb. River Hills is a beautiful community in a natural setting with room to walk or bicycle and enjoy the surroundings. Excellent schools and close proximity to shopping, dining. Available April 15 or a one year (or longer) lease. Lawn service and pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE have any available units?
3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE have?
Some of 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 CYPRESS LANDING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 Bedroom ApartmentsValrico 2 Bedroom Apartments
Valrico 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsValrico Apartments with Move-in Specials
Valrico Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa