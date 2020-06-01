All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 3306 SPY TOWER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
3306 SPY TOWER COURT
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:54 AM

3306 SPY TOWER COURT

3306 Spy Tower Court · (888) 883-8509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3306 Spy Tower Court, Valrico, FL 33594

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Tastefully decorated former builders model townhome in the perfect location. Well maintained and loaded with upgrades this home is ready to go. Walking in your greeted with a nice covered porch which is great for just relaxing or planting your favorite plants. Very open floor plan with recently painted walls, recent laminate flooring and nice upgrades throughout. This home features a formal eating area right off the kitchen that can be used to entertain and also has a built in desk so you can do your work. Easy access to Brandon, Tampa, Lakeland and Plant City and other neighboring cities. Located just minutes from everything and anything you can think of and close to all major interstates and highways. Kingsmill is a gated community featuring a community pool, two stories, two bedrooms with a den/office upstairs, along with two full baths. Spacious living room, dining room. Well-appointed kitchen and half bath are downstairs. There is also a pleasant screened porch off the kitchen. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 SPY TOWER COURT have any available units?
3306 SPY TOWER COURT has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3306 SPY TOWER COURT have?
Some of 3306 SPY TOWER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 SPY TOWER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3306 SPY TOWER COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 SPY TOWER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3306 SPY TOWER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3306 SPY TOWER COURT offer parking?
No, 3306 SPY TOWER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3306 SPY TOWER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 SPY TOWER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 SPY TOWER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3306 SPY TOWER COURT has a pool.
Does 3306 SPY TOWER COURT have accessible units?
No, 3306 SPY TOWER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 SPY TOWER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 SPY TOWER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3306 SPY TOWER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3306 SPY TOWER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3306 SPY TOWER COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity