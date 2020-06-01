3306 SPY TOWER COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Tastefully decorated former builders model townhome in the perfect location. Well maintained and loaded with upgrades this home is ready to go. Walking in your greeted with a nice covered porch which is great for just relaxing or planting your favorite plants. Very open floor plan with recently painted walls, recent laminate flooring and nice upgrades throughout. This home features a formal eating area right off the kitchen that can be used to entertain and also has a built in desk so you can do your work. Easy access to Brandon, Tampa, Lakeland and Plant City and other neighboring cities. Located just minutes from everything and anything you can think of and close to all major interstates and highways. Kingsmill is a gated community featuring a community pool, two stories, two bedrooms with a den/office upstairs, along with two full baths. Spacious living room, dining room. Well-appointed kitchen and half bath are downstairs. There is also a pleasant screened porch off the kitchen. Sorry no pets.