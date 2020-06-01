2635 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a large corner lot. Brick paver entry. New wood laminate floors in the main living and dining and bedrooms. Freshly painted interior. Bright open, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar features granite counters, black appliances, wood cabinets and a corner window for lots of natural light. Open concept floor plan. Master bedroom suite features large walk in closet, garden tub with separate shower dual sinks. Partially fenced backyard. Convenient location close to Buckhorn Golf Course highways, shopping, entertainment and great schools.