2635 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD

Amenities
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a large corner lot. Brick paver entry. New wood laminate floors in the main living and dining and bedrooms. Freshly painted interior. Bright open, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar features granite counters, black appliances, wood cabinets and a corner window for lots of natural light. Open concept floor plan. Master bedroom suite features large walk in closet, garden tub with separate shower dual sinks. Partially fenced backyard. Convenient location close to Buckhorn Golf Course highways, shopping, entertainment and great schools.