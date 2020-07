Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool range

2/1.5 townhome in the heart of Valrico - Please call Tina Maley at 813 598 3071 for more information on this home. 2/1.5 townhome end unit in Oak Valley the heart of Valrico. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. The community pool is not far from the unit. Quiet community, small pet under 20 pounds HOA will allow with a $300.00 non refundable fee. Hoa must approve tenant also. Unit does have stackable washer and dryer, refrig, stove and dishwasher.There is a $75.00 processing fee due at move in along with the other move in fees. water is included in your rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5886852)