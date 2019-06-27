1829 Park Manor Dr

Amenities
Nice 2 bedrooms 1 bath end unit Triplex located in Orlando! - Nice 2 bedrooms 1 bath end unit Triplex!! The unit features Eat-in kitchen. large utility room with lots of room for storage. Newer range and range hood. Low water bills due to septic. Covered patio!
Good condition and great location!
To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Not Allowed
$925.00 Monthly Rent
$925.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
(RLNE4958937)