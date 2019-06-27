All apartments in Union Park
1829 Park Manor Dr

1829 Park Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Park Manor Drive, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedrooms 1 bath end unit Triplex located in Orlando! - Nice 2 bedrooms 1 bath end unit Triplex!! The unit features Eat-in kitchen. large utility room with lots of room for storage. Newer range and range hood. Low water bills due to septic. Covered patio!
Good condition and great location!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$925.00 Monthly Rent
$925.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Park Manor Dr have any available units?
1829 Park Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 1829 Park Manor Dr have?
Some of 1829 Park Manor Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Park Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Park Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Park Manor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 Park Manor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1829 Park Manor Dr offer parking?
No, 1829 Park Manor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Park Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Park Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Park Manor Dr have a pool?
No, 1829 Park Manor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Park Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 1829 Park Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Park Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Park Manor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Park Manor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Park Manor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
