230 SUN VISTA COURT N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Sun Ketch II Phase 3 Townhome Condominium This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car Garage, on the desirable Ilse of Capri neighborhood. The home has beautiful porcelain tile floors throughout, crown moldings, granite counter tops, updated baths and a screened in balcony. The Main living area features vaulted ceilings with sky lights and sliding glass doors open to the screened porch. Split bedroom concept: Master bedroom has on-suite bath with shower. There is a front entry balcony and an incredible over sized garage. Perfect for vehicles, a small boat, and storage. Very nice community pool is just steps away from this unit and has restroom facilities. Nearby Park has tennis courts and a playground. Minutes to the beautiful Gulf beaches. Convenient to shopping and many of the local restaurants. No Smoking. Small pet welcome.