Treasure Island, FL
230 SUN VISTA COURT N
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

230 SUN VISTA COURT N

230 Sun Vista Court North · No Longer Available
Location

230 Sun Vista Court North, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Sun Ketch II Phase 3 Townhome Condominium This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car Garage, on the desirable Ilse of Capri neighborhood. The home has beautiful porcelain tile floors throughout, crown moldings, granite counter tops, updated baths and a screened in balcony. The Main living area features vaulted ceilings with sky lights and sliding glass doors open to the screened porch. Split bedroom concept: Master bedroom has on-suite bath with shower. There is a front entry balcony and an incredible over sized garage. Perfect for vehicles, a small boat, and storage. Very nice community pool is just steps away from this unit and has restroom facilities. Nearby Park has tennis courts and a playground. Minutes to the beautiful Gulf beaches. Convenient to shopping and many of the local restaurants. No Smoking. Small pet welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 SUN VISTA COURT N have any available units?
230 SUN VISTA COURT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 230 SUN VISTA COURT N have?
Some of 230 SUN VISTA COURT N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 SUN VISTA COURT N currently offering any rent specials?
230 SUN VISTA COURT N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 SUN VISTA COURT N pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 SUN VISTA COURT N is pet friendly.
Does 230 SUN VISTA COURT N offer parking?
Yes, 230 SUN VISTA COURT N offers parking.
Does 230 SUN VISTA COURT N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 SUN VISTA COURT N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 SUN VISTA COURT N have a pool?
Yes, 230 SUN VISTA COURT N has a pool.
Does 230 SUN VISTA COURT N have accessible units?
No, 230 SUN VISTA COURT N does not have accessible units.
Does 230 SUN VISTA COURT N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 SUN VISTA COURT N has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 SUN VISTA COURT N have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 SUN VISTA COURT N does not have units with air conditioning.
