175 116th Avenue Unit 203

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Treasure Island condo, ONE MONTH minimum--ask about off-season (summer) and multi-month discounts. Fully furnished.



Club Capri condo on Isle of Capri in Treasure Island. Enclosed balcony overlooking intercoastal waterway, short distance from beach, shopping and restaurants.



Pool for building.



$1600/mo. plus $1600 security deposit for ONE YEAR LEASE. Price includes HOA, cable, electric and wifi.



SUMMER PRICING: $1400/mo

WINTER SEASON PRICING: $1800/mo

ANNUAL LEASE: $1600/mo



No pets, no smokers



$50 application fee plus $25 fee for condo association paperwork.