175 116th Avenue Unit 203

Amenities
Treasure Island condo, ONE MONTH minimum--ask about off-season (summer) and multi-month discounts. Fully furnished.
Club Capri condo on Isle of Capri in Treasure Island. Enclosed balcony overlooking intercoastal waterway, short distance from beach, shopping and restaurants.
Pool for building.
$1600/mo. plus $1600 security deposit for ONE YEAR LEASE. Price includes HOA, cable, electric and wifi.
SUMMER PRICING: $1400/mo
WINTER SEASON PRICING: $1800/mo
ANNUAL LEASE: $1600/mo
No pets, no smokers
$50 application fee plus $25 fee for condo association paperwork.