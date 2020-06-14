All apartments in Treasure Island
175 116th Avenue Unit 203
Last updated June 14 2020

175 116th Avenue Unit 203

175 116th Avenue · (727) 459-7500
Location

175 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Treasure Island condo, ONE MONTH minimum--ask about off-season (summer) and multi-month discounts. Fully furnished.

Club Capri condo on Isle of Capri in Treasure Island. Enclosed balcony overlooking intercoastal waterway, short distance from beach, shopping and restaurants.

Pool for building.

$1600/mo. plus $1600 security deposit for ONE YEAR LEASE. Price includes HOA, cable, electric and wifi.

SUMMER PRICING: $1400/mo
WINTER SEASON PRICING: $1800/mo
ANNUAL LEASE: $1600/mo

No pets, no smokers

$50 application fee plus $25 fee for condo association paperwork.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 have any available units?
175 116th Avenue Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 have?
Some of 175 116th Avenue Unit 203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
175 116th Avenue Unit 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 does offer parking.
Does 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 175 116th Avenue Unit 203 has units with air conditioning.
