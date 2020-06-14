Apartment List
59 Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Three Oaks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
Results within 1 mile of Three Oaks
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
9701 Foxhall WAY
9701 Foxhall Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1765 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE GATED ROOKERY POINT COMMUNITY HEATHERSTONE SUBDIVISION RIGHT IN THE HEART OF ESTERO.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10132 North Silver Palm DR
10132 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. This spacious home in desirable location of Copper Oaks at Three Oaks features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two car attached garage. Home is offered unfurnished, has laundry in residence, tile in common areas/new carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Three Oaks
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
13 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,124
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23600 Walden Center DR
23600 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION** In the heart of Estero!! This large unit is conveniently located across from Coconut Point and short drive to beaches, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, FGCU...

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
13625 Lucera CT
13625 Lucera Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This lovely 2 bedroom villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida. The home boasts wood floors and a cozy screened-in lanai.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
8080 Albatross RD
8080 Albatross Road, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan! The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage space and opens up nicely to the living room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3120 Seasons WAY
3120 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! This is a must see. Fully furnished and turnkey!! Screened-in balcony with landscaped view, wood like floors and much more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
6490 Royal Woods DR
6490 Royal Woods Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Bright, Airy 2/2 with a den! Adorable, spacious, airy condo located in Fort Myers! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium with a den is located in a quiet community in South Fort Myers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
10287 St Patrick LN
10287 Saint Patricks Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
Single family home featuring three bedroom, 2 bathrooms and attached 2 car garage and pavered driveway. Central a/c. Cathedral ceiling in living room. Wood floor in dining room. Over 1400 square feet. Home is tiled throughout.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
12563 Grandezza Circle
12563 Grandezza Circle, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5086 sqft
Four bedroom, 3 bathroom courtyard home with pool. When you first enter through the main front door it opens up to a large courtyard area with an outdoor kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23640 Walden Center DR
23640 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1bed/1bath unit is available for annual lease. This prime location condo located just across the street from Coconut Point Mall offers bright and open setting overlooking lake and mature landscaping.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
3480 Cedar Lake CT
3480 Cedar Lake Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1819 sqft
Best location in Longlake Village, private, end of cul-de-sac in community of 56 single family VILLAS, with 2-car garages, this completely updated Villa has everything to offer, from brand new 25' long kitchen w/quartzite and tiled backsplash,
Results within 10 miles of Three Oaks
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
51 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes! Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
24 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Three Oaks, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Three Oaks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

