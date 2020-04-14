17511 Sterling Lake DR

Amenities

RARELY AVAILABLE!! Naples Living at Ft Myers prices! Single family home in The Enclave/The Lakes at Three Oaks. 4 bedrooms, a den/study, family room, dining/living room and 3 full baths. Close to I-75, FGCU,Gulf Coast Town Center with it's shops and restaurants, pet friendly, gated community off of Three Oaks Parkway. Great place to live, these homes don't come up for rent very often in The Enclave. Interior has been freshly painted, new Stainmaster carpets w/upgraded Stainmaster padding has been installed. New brushed nickel light fixtures w/LED bulbs throughout the home, 5 new ceiling fans with lights, new nickel hinges, door knobs and drawer and door pulls on all cabinets. On the outside, the lanai floor has been painted, fresh mulch and new plantings have been mixed in with mature ones. There's a bird of paradise plant that is almost 5 feet tall by the front door. This is a great family home with a den if you work from home. Just add a door between the family room and these rooms and it could be used as a private bedroom, bath and den for a blended family, parent, in-law or live in nanny. Plenty of possibilities with lots of options. Call for your showing appointment today.