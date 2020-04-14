All apartments in Three Oaks
Three Oaks, FL
17511 Sterling Lake DR
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

17511 Sterling Lake DR

17511 Sterling Lake Drive · (239) 898-6158
Location

17511 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RARELY AVAILABLE!! Naples Living at Ft Myers prices! Single family home in The Enclave/The Lakes at Three Oaks. 4 bedrooms, a den/study, family room, dining/living room and 3 full baths. Close to I-75, FGCU,Gulf Coast Town Center with it's shops and restaurants, pet friendly, gated community off of Three Oaks Parkway. Great place to live, these homes don't come up for rent very often in The Enclave. Interior has been freshly painted, new Stainmaster carpets w/upgraded Stainmaster padding has been installed. New brushed nickel light fixtures w/LED bulbs throughout the home, 5 new ceiling fans with lights, new nickel hinges, door knobs and drawer and door pulls on all cabinets. On the outside, the lanai floor has been painted, fresh mulch and new plantings have been mixed in with mature ones. There's a bird of paradise plant that is almost 5 feet tall by the front door. This is a great family home with a den if you work from home. Just add a door between the family room and these rooms and it could be used as a private bedroom, bath and den for a blended family, parent, in-law or live in nanny. Plenty of possibilities with lots of options. Call for your showing appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17511 Sterling Lake DR have any available units?
17511 Sterling Lake DR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17511 Sterling Lake DR have?
Some of 17511 Sterling Lake DR's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17511 Sterling Lake DR currently offering any rent specials?
17511 Sterling Lake DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17511 Sterling Lake DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 17511 Sterling Lake DR is pet friendly.
Does 17511 Sterling Lake DR offer parking?
Yes, 17511 Sterling Lake DR does offer parking.
Does 17511 Sterling Lake DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17511 Sterling Lake DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17511 Sterling Lake DR have a pool?
No, 17511 Sterling Lake DR does not have a pool.
Does 17511 Sterling Lake DR have accessible units?
No, 17511 Sterling Lake DR does not have accessible units.
Does 17511 Sterling Lake DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 17511 Sterling Lake DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17511 Sterling Lake DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 17511 Sterling Lake DR does not have units with air conditioning.
