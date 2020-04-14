All apartments in Three Oaks
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:52 AM

17410 Sterling Lake DR

17410 Sterling Lake Drive · (740) 819-2951
Location

17410 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
The Enclave is a quiet friendly GATED COMMUNITY with large lots and side walks. This ranch style home welcomes you with a formal living and dinning featuring high ceilings. The master suite is on one side of the house with the three remaining bedrooms and two bathrooms on the other. The LAKE VIEWS are enjoyed from multiple rooms including a lovely screened in lanai. It is a 3 car garage home with many upgrades including; wood plank tile floors throughout, GRANITE countertops in kitchen and bathrooms , a BRAND NEW AIR CONDITIONING, STAINLESS STEAL appliances, and new exterior lighting and paint. Comes with washer and dryer. Your next home is beautifully landscaped with lovely blossomed plants, bushes, and several fruit trees. Also included are clear hurricane shutters. It is minutes away from I-75, the airport, shopping, outlet malls, FGCU and a movie theater. It is also 25 minutes from several beaches.
You also have access to a CLUBHOUSE with an olympic size pool, hot tub, exercise room, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. $2500. per month plus security deposit, $75. Application fee per adult for background check.
Please contact me at +12393001890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17410 Sterling Lake DR have any available units?
17410 Sterling Lake DR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17410 Sterling Lake DR have?
Some of 17410 Sterling Lake DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17410 Sterling Lake DR currently offering any rent specials?
17410 Sterling Lake DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17410 Sterling Lake DR pet-friendly?
No, 17410 Sterling Lake DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Three Oaks.
Does 17410 Sterling Lake DR offer parking?
Yes, 17410 Sterling Lake DR does offer parking.
Does 17410 Sterling Lake DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17410 Sterling Lake DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17410 Sterling Lake DR have a pool?
Yes, 17410 Sterling Lake DR has a pool.
Does 17410 Sterling Lake DR have accessible units?
No, 17410 Sterling Lake DR does not have accessible units.
Does 17410 Sterling Lake DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17410 Sterling Lake DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 17410 Sterling Lake DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17410 Sterling Lake DR has units with air conditioning.
