17410 Sterling Lake DR

The Enclave is a quiet friendly GATED COMMUNITY with large lots and side walks. This ranch style home welcomes you with a formal living and dinning featuring high ceilings. The master suite is on one side of the house with the three remaining bedrooms and two bathrooms on the other. The LAKE VIEWS are enjoyed from multiple rooms including a lovely screened in lanai. It is a 3 car garage home with many upgrades including; wood plank tile floors throughout, GRANITE countertops in kitchen and bathrooms , a BRAND NEW AIR CONDITIONING, STAINLESS STEAL appliances, and new exterior lighting and paint. Comes with washer and dryer. Your next home is beautifully landscaped with lovely blossomed plants, bushes, and several fruit trees. Also included are clear hurricane shutters. It is minutes away from I-75, the airport, shopping, outlet malls, FGCU and a movie theater. It is also 25 minutes from several beaches.

You also have access to a CLUBHOUSE with an olympic size pool, hot tub, exercise room, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. $2500. per month plus security deposit, $75. Application fee per adult for background check.

Please contact me at +12393001890