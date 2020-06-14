Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

96 Apartments for rent in Three Lakes, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Three Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14020 SW 152nd Ter
14020 Southwest 152nd Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Kendall Country Estates - Property Id: 293229 SPECTACULAR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! EVERYTHING COMPLETELY RENOVATED CEILINGS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15108 SW 140th Pl
15108 Southwest 140th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2/2 WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COUNTRY WALK, TILED IN LIVING AREAS AND WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND UPDATED BATH. NEW WASHER AND DRYER, AND OVEN/STOVE.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
11621 SW 117th Ct
11621 Southwest 117th Court, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
CHARMING AND SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME WITH LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS IN THE SECOND FLOOR AND GUEST BATHROOM IN A OFFICE ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED, IN A WALKING DISTANCE OF PUBLIX, BANKS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Kendale Lakes West
5 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8414 SW 200th Ter #8414
8414 Southwest 200th Terrace, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1829 sqft
Saga Bay - Property Id: 297662 Beautiful House in Cutler Bay 4 bed 2 baths with Pool in the backyard, ceiling fans in bedrooms, ceramic tile in common areas, laminate floor in bedrooms, The lovely kitchen with island has stainless steel appliances

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8101 SW 99th St
8101 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2142 sqft
Kendall Ranches - Property Id: 293201 GREAT LOCATION ON A QUIET STREET. THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME FEATURES IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS AND REMODLED BATHROOMS.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8610 SW 156th Pl
8610 Southwest 156th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautifully remodeled two story townhouse in West Kendall. Wood floors throughout and brand new granite countertops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and updated bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Miami. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11191 sw 63 ter
11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
15576 SW 103rd St
15576 Southwest 103rd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
889 sqft
FAST APPROVAL!! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Charming 2 story home with incredible lake view located in the heart of The Hammocks. Featuring 3 Bed/2.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13976 SW 46th Ter 23
13976 Southwest 46th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled condo/townhouse in front of the lake, big 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor with tile; laminate wood floor throughout stairs and second floor.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
16766 SW 95 STREET
16766 Southwest 95th Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1608 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDROOM, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
15040 SW 103rd Ln
15040 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON 2nd FLOOR WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, NEW DARK WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, UPDATED KITCHEN, LARGE BALCONY, NEW FIXTURES/LIGHTS, GATED COMMUNITY, HAS POOL, ELEGANT CLUBHOUSE, GYM, SPA, BUSINESS CENTER, RACQUETBALL, BARBECUE AREAS
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Three Lakes, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Three Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

