9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely maintained, 2 bedroom 1 bath, quaint condo available. NO CARPET, ceramic tile throughout! The bright kitchen features UPDATED cabinets & counter tops, NEWER appliances & a view to the SPACIOUS living/dining areas. SPLIT BEDROOM plan provides some privacy. The bathroom offers NEW vanity, mirror & light! Bring your washer & dryer for the INDOOR LAUNDRY hookups. Enjoy the over-sized SCREENED PATIO. This quiet community is located w/ easy access to I-75, USF, downtown Tampa & more! Pets w/ owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW!!