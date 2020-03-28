All apartments in Thonotosassa
Home
/
Thonotosassa, FL
/
9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE

9515 Fieldview Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9515 Fieldview Circle, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely maintained, 2 bedroom 1 bath, quaint condo available. NO CARPET, ceramic tile throughout! The bright kitchen features UPDATED cabinets & counter tops, NEWER appliances & a view to the SPACIOUS living/dining areas. SPLIT BEDROOM plan provides some privacy. The bathroom offers NEW vanity, mirror & light! Bring your washer & dryer for the INDOOR LAUNDRY hookups. Enjoy the over-sized SCREENED PATIO. This quiet community is located w/ easy access to I-75, USF, downtown Tampa & more! Pets w/ owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thonotosassa, FL.
What amenities does 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9515 FIELDVIEW CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

