12223 KELLY LANE

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage. This home is ready to move in! Kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space as well as a breakfast bar. Nice sized bedrooms have ample closets. Laundry area in garage even includes washer and dryer for your convenience. Home is situated on just over a half acre on a very quiet street that ends in a cul-de-sac. The HUGE fenced backyard features a double-gate access and no HOA or deed restrictions so bring your boat, RV, Monster Truck or whatever and park it right on the property! Just Minutes to I-4, I-75, schools, parks, USF, and shopping. Neighborhood has walking access to Hillsborough River. If you are looking for a home that needs nothing but your personal touch, this one is for you. Must see to appreciate!