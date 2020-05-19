All apartments in Thonotosassa
12223 KELLY LANE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

12223 KELLY LANE

12223 Kelly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12223 Kelly Lane, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage. This home is ready to move in! Kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space as well as a breakfast bar. Nice sized bedrooms have ample closets. Laundry area in garage even includes washer and dryer for your convenience. Home is situated on just over a half acre on a very quiet street that ends in a cul-de-sac. The HUGE fenced backyard features a double-gate access and no HOA or deed restrictions so bring your boat, RV, Monster Truck or whatever and park it right on the property! Just Minutes to I-4, I-75, schools, parks, USF, and shopping. Neighborhood has walking access to Hillsborough River. If you are looking for a home that needs nothing but your personal touch, this one is for you. Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12223 KELLY LANE have any available units?
12223 KELLY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thonotosassa, FL.
What amenities does 12223 KELLY LANE have?
Some of 12223 KELLY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12223 KELLY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12223 KELLY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12223 KELLY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12223 KELLY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thonotosassa.
Does 12223 KELLY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12223 KELLY LANE offers parking.
Does 12223 KELLY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12223 KELLY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12223 KELLY LANE have a pool?
No, 12223 KELLY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12223 KELLY LANE have accessible units?
No, 12223 KELLY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12223 KELLY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12223 KELLY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12223 KELLY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12223 KELLY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

