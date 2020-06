Amenities

Will be available August UNFURNISHED 2/2 PATIO VILLA IN SPRINGDALE



Colony floor plan living dining and kitchen combination. Gas cooking. Master has walk in shower and walk in closet.



Tenant pays all utilities.



Village ID's will cost you $50 for 2 for the term of the lease



Pet friendly. Non smoking