apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
32 Apartments for rent in The Villages, FL with pool
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1301 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6073 Chase Ct
6073 Chase Ct, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
If you are looking for a quaint home to get you started in The Villages, then look no further. This cozy unfurnished Patio Villa will fit all your needs and is in a great location.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY
1270 Mount Vernon Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
Are YOU ready to move into The Villages and explore all the Wonderful activities.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1116 San Bernardo Road
1116 San Bernardo Road, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath courtyard villa is conveniently located in the Village of Santiago and behind the beautiful Savannah Center. When you enter you will be welcomed by the openness this home offers and a lot of upgraded features.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE
1105 San Antonio Lane, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
Are YOU looking to have an incredible time while Renting in The Villages. Come experience this 3/2 with a 2 car garage home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2806 SALAMANCA STREET
2806 Salamanca Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
READY FOR LONG TERM YOU WON'T EVER HAVE TO MOVE UNFURNISHED Two bedroom two bath patio villa in awesome location off of El Camino Real in the VILLAs of LA CRESCENTA. Pools and golf close by. Nice open living/dining room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD
1128 Old Dominion Road, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1397 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE
2210 Margarita Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1516 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Spanish Springs.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2230 WELCOME WAY
2230 Welcome Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1488 sqft
Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den designer home. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1674 OSPREY AVENUE
1674 Osprey Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa for ONLY 3850 plus tax for a whole months stay. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1309 CAMERO DRIVE
1309 Camero Drive, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1620 sqft
New Short Term Rental Special for March and April 2020. Must see this beautiful fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3496 AMELIA AVENUE
3496 Amelia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1156 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP
3513 Idlewood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1527 sqft
AVAILABLE JAN-MARCH 2021!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!!Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom home in the village of Summerhilll . This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET
9710 Southeast 171st Argyll Street, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1547 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JAN, FEB, MARCH 2021!!!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Must see this beautiful, fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. Pet friendly!! Includes complimentary use of 4 seater golf cart. This is your home away from home.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1289 DEERFIELD LANE
1289 Deerfield Lane, The Villages, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2143 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! AVAILABLE WINTER 2021!!! Must see this fully furnished with golf cart 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 4th room made into a sitting area/library.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
1132 Avenida De Las Casas
1132 Avenida De Las Casas, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,570
1575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Fully Furnished Rental - 1 Bedroom - 21/2 Bath - Townhome Just Off Of Spanish Springs Town Square - 2 Story Town Home Just a Short Walk To Spanish Springs Town Square.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
17201 Sandalwood Drive
17201 Sandalwood Drive, Sumter County, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
850 sqft
17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL, Sandalwood Condominiums - 17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL-Available now! Located in the Sandalwood Condominiums. 1 bedroom 1 bath, second floor condo with lake view.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5436 Admiral Way
5436 Admiral Way, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Lakeside Landings 2/2 Condo - Property Id: 309413 2/2/1 Condo over looking green space! In a gated community just minutes from The Villages. 2 Pools, Gym, Billards, pickle ball, tennis, basketball, dog park, and playground.
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
205 DESOTA COURT
205 Desota Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1724 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR JAN-MARCH 2021** Only a short drive to the Spanish Springs town square, and the Lake Sumter landing so you can enjoy all the entertainment, and shopping the Villages has to offer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
5624 Hancock Drive
5624 Hancock Drive, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
Remodeled 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath. New carpet, tile, bathroom, granite kitchen, roof, and paint. A must see. Situated in the west side of the Wildwood Country Resort mobile home park. Pools, Spa, Sauna, Fitness, Shuffleboard, Library and more.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
5 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
617 Webb Way
617 Webb Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1024 sqft
2020-2021 - VACATION 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Master has king bed with tv. Second room has 2 twins with a tv. Tv also located in living room. Basic cable and internet included.
