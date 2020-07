Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LONG Term Rental and unfurnished at this rate. If looking for less than a year or to be furnished please call owner to discuss. Beautiful home that is ready to move right in. Enclosed Lani that is heated and cooled that looks out to a wall fall. Along with a screen in birdcage that has a retractable awning. Den is open to kitchen and has valuted celing area. Laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout the home. New stainless appliance that make for an updated kitchen. Master shower and counter has been updated as well. Spacious double garage for lots of storage. Call today for to view this home.