7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop

7799 Southeast 168th Lone Oak Loop · (352) 689-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7799 Southeast 168th Lone Oak Loop, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1934 sqft

Amenities

7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental Home in The Village of Calumet Grove w/Golf Cart - Enjoy the warm Florida weather in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Golf-Front, Gardenia model home in The Village of Calumet Grove. Furnished with impeccable decor, this home offers a tranquil view of Nancy Lopez's Championship Golf Course, Torri Pines that you can enjoy while relaxing next to the fire pit on the screened in lanai. Nothing has been overlooked as this home was updated with new interior paint, crown molding throughout, wood laminate flooring in the guest bedrooms (one guest bedroom does not have closet but offers dresser drawers), new furniture, and features plantation shutters, volume ceilings, ample space with Living/Dining Room combo, breakfast nook in the Kitchen, 2 Car Garage with newly painted garage flooring, interior Laundry Room, and so much more! The location is perfect for avid golfers as you are close to Nancy Lopez Legacy Golf Course, and for those who enjoy entertainment and shopping, the Savannah Center, Mulberry Grove Plaza, and Spanish Springs Town Square will not disappoint. Access to other Town Squares, retail and restaurants are always available. Also, this home is a short distance from the community pool and mail center making it easy to catch the morning sun. Use of a Two-Seater Golf Cart is available. (Seasonal Rates Vary per month.)

SEASONAL RATES BELOW: (Rates Include Florida State & Local Taxes)
July 2020: $2000
August 2020: $2000
September 2020: $2000
October 2020: RENTED
November 2020: RENTED
December 2020: RENTED

January 2021: RENTED
February 2021: RENTED

*$250 Cleaning Fee due at end of lease term (may adjust depending on length of stay)
*$1000 Security Deposit (unless different amount discussed and agreed upon with Owners)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3708302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop have any available units?
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop have?
Some of 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop pet-friendly?
No, 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop offer parking?
Yes, 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop does offer parking.
Does 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop have a pool?
Yes, 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop has a pool.
Does 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
