Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage

7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental Home in The Village of Calumet Grove w/Golf Cart - Enjoy the warm Florida weather in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Golf-Front, Gardenia model home in The Village of Calumet Grove. Furnished with impeccable decor, this home offers a tranquil view of Nancy Lopez's Championship Golf Course, Torri Pines that you can enjoy while relaxing next to the fire pit on the screened in lanai. Nothing has been overlooked as this home was updated with new interior paint, crown molding throughout, wood laminate flooring in the guest bedrooms (one guest bedroom does not have closet but offers dresser drawers), new furniture, and features plantation shutters, volume ceilings, ample space with Living/Dining Room combo, breakfast nook in the Kitchen, 2 Car Garage with newly painted garage flooring, interior Laundry Room, and so much more! The location is perfect for avid golfers as you are close to Nancy Lopez Legacy Golf Course, and for those who enjoy entertainment and shopping, the Savannah Center, Mulberry Grove Plaza, and Spanish Springs Town Square will not disappoint. Access to other Town Squares, retail and restaurants are always available. Also, this home is a short distance from the community pool and mail center making it easy to catch the morning sun. Use of a Two-Seater Golf Cart is available. (Seasonal Rates Vary per month.)



SEASONAL RATES BELOW: (Rates Include Florida State & Local Taxes)

July 2020: $2000

August 2020: $2000

September 2020: $2000

October 2020: RENTED

November 2020: RENTED

December 2020: RENTED



January 2021: RENTED

February 2021: RENTED



*$250 Cleaning Fee due at end of lease term (may adjust depending on length of stay)

*$1000 Security Deposit (unless different amount discussed and agreed upon with Owners)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3708302)