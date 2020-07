Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Furnished, not turnkey, three bedroom, two bath corner lot in the Village of Sumter. Beautiful living/dining room combination and breakfast nook in kitchen. Large two car garage and screened lanai with patio furniture. Withing walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Available immediately for long term, as is or owner will remove furniture and can be rented unfurnished.