Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets courtyard ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

UNFURNISHED AND READY JULY 1



COURTYARD VILLA PET FRIENDLY NICE LOCATION AND REALLY CUTE INSIDE BAINBRIDGE VILLAS JUST INSIDE THE HADLEY GATE



Two bedroom two bath home. Tile and laminate throughout the home. Enclosed lanai on the back of the house. Plenty of privacy and lots of space to entertain.



Kitchen is open to the dining and living area. Bedrooms are roommate plan. Master has walk in closet and walk in shower. Guest bath has shower tub combination.