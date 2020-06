Amenities

2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in. This home is very clean and can be rented only from May-December. Neighborhood pool in walking distance. Near the 466 shopping corridor, with restaurants and shops. Half a mile from Adult Pool and Mail Station and Family Pool and Recreation Center. Home will not accept pets.