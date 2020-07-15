All apartments in The Villages
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2251 Westchester Way

2251 Westchester Way · (352) 409-4604
Location

2251 Westchester Way, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
clubhouse
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
2251 Westchester Way - 3/2 Fully Furnished Designer Seasonal Rental Village of Liberty Park/Poinciana/St Charles Available 01/01/21 THE VILLAGES 3/2 DESIGNER J F M A RENTAL - This charming Jasmine Designer site built home just 3.6 miles from Lake Sumter Landing and only 4.3 miles from Brownwood Paddock Square. Owners desire renters to book all 3-4 months. Sorry no single months. All new furniture in every room. Lush landscaping with LED night lighting for that relaxing evening on the large screened lanai. Open-plan home with gorgeous hardwood floors in the LR, DR, and hallways. Kitchen nook for breakfast with all the furnishings you will need for your vacation in "America's friendliest Home Town" Enjoy all the amenities The Villages offers with your Village Lifestyle ID cards. Unlimited free golf at all the Executive Courses. Email Bill Gamble, Property Manager for an application, questions and booking. Village ID cards $50.00 per couple, $60.00 per adult application fees. Sorry no pets in this squeeky clean rental. BGamble@ERAGrizzard.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 Westchester Way have any available units?
2251 Westchester Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Villages, FL.
What amenities does 2251 Westchester Way have?
Some of 2251 Westchester Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 Westchester Way currently offering any rent specials?
2251 Westchester Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 Westchester Way pet-friendly?
No, 2251 Westchester Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 2251 Westchester Way offer parking?
No, 2251 Westchester Way does not offer parking.
Does 2251 Westchester Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 Westchester Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 Westchester Way have a pool?
Yes, 2251 Westchester Way has a pool.
Does 2251 Westchester Way have accessible units?
No, 2251 Westchester Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 Westchester Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2251 Westchester Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2251 Westchester Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2251 Westchester Way does not have units with air conditioning.
