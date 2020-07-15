Amenities

2251 Westchester Way - 3/2 Fully Furnished Designer Seasonal Rental Village of Liberty Park/Poinciana/St Charles Available 01/01/21 THE VILLAGES 3/2 DESIGNER J F M A RENTAL - This charming Jasmine Designer site built home just 3.6 miles from Lake Sumter Landing and only 4.3 miles from Brownwood Paddock Square. Owners desire renters to book all 3-4 months. Sorry no single months. All new furniture in every room. Lush landscaping with LED night lighting for that relaxing evening on the large screened lanai. Open-plan home with gorgeous hardwood floors in the LR, DR, and hallways. Kitchen nook for breakfast with all the furnishings you will need for your vacation in "America's friendliest Home Town" Enjoy all the amenities The Villages offers with your Village Lifestyle ID cards. Unlimited free golf at all the Executive Courses. Email Bill Gamble, Property Manager for an application, questions and booking. Village ID cards $50.00 per couple, $60.00 per adult application fees. Sorry no pets in this squeeky clean rental. BGamble@ERAGrizzard.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5124575)