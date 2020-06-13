1892 Quailey Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home in The Villages - Lakefront in The Village of Hillsborough! Just step in through the front door and take in the incredible lake view. If you love the feel of Florida, the water, the colors, the landscape, this home is the one for you. Built in 2014, this 2080 SF has high ceilings, loads of detail, crown molding, upgrades, uniqueness and that special touch is everywhere. Spacious, bright, colorful rooms. Beautiful tile work throughout the home, carpeted bedrooms, ceiling fans, tray ceilings, chandelier lighting. Built in storage in master (his and hers). Walk in shower, pocket doors, large vanity area with granite counters in master bath. Second bath is colorful with granite counter and tiled shower. Kitchen has deep beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, built in ovens, cook top stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and granite countertops. Washer and dryer in corridor. 2 car garage, golf cart garage, epoxy painted floor. Outside is wonderfully landscaped with rear sundeck and great full view of the lake. All amenities available. (55+ community in the new Brownwood section of The Villages, Wildwood, FL) No pets, no smoking.



Rent: $2250

Security Deposit: $2300

Technology Fee: $20 monthly



No Pets Allowed



