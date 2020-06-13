All apartments in The Villages
1892 Quailey Court

Location

1892 Quailey Court, The Villages, FL 34785

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1892 Quailey Court · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2080 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in The Villages - Lakefront in The Village of Hillsborough! Just step in through the front door and take in the incredible lake view. If you love the feel of Florida, the water, the colors, the landscape, this home is the one for you. Built in 2014, this 2080 SF has high ceilings, loads of detail, crown molding, upgrades, uniqueness and that special touch is everywhere. Spacious, bright, colorful rooms. Beautiful tile work throughout the home, carpeted bedrooms, ceiling fans, tray ceilings, chandelier lighting. Built in storage in master (his and hers). Walk in shower, pocket doors, large vanity area with granite counters in master bath. Second bath is colorful with granite counter and tiled shower. Kitchen has deep beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, built in ovens, cook top stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and granite countertops. Washer and dryer in corridor. 2 car garage, golf cart garage, epoxy painted floor. Outside is wonderfully landscaped with rear sundeck and great full view of the lake. All amenities available. (55+ community in the new Brownwood section of The Villages, Wildwood, FL) No pets, no smoking.

Rent: $2250
Security Deposit: $2300
Technology Fee: $20 monthly

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4699559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1892 Quailey Court have any available units?
1892 Quailey Court has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1892 Quailey Court have?
Some of 1892 Quailey Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1892 Quailey Court currently offering any rent specials?
1892 Quailey Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1892 Quailey Court pet-friendly?
No, 1892 Quailey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 1892 Quailey Court offer parking?
Yes, 1892 Quailey Court does offer parking.
Does 1892 Quailey Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1892 Quailey Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1892 Quailey Court have a pool?
No, 1892 Quailey Court does not have a pool.
Does 1892 Quailey Court have accessible units?
No, 1892 Quailey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1892 Quailey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1892 Quailey Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1892 Quailey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1892 Quailey Court does not have units with air conditioning.
