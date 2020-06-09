All apartments in The Villages
Find more places like 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Villages, FL
/
17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:19 PM

17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE

17233 Southeast 84th Knight Avenue · (404) 925-5189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Villages
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17233 Southeast 84th Knight Avenue, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Really lovely and comfortable courtyard villa with two bedrooms king in master queen in guest. Dining area seats six. No homes behind the property and fenced in. Do have a view of a lake. Close to Hwy 42, Lopez Country Club, dining and shopping. Closest square is Spanish Springs where you have more shopping dining and entertainment.

This is a nice home and ready to rent. Non smoking No pets

Reach out to us today and come live our famous lifestyle

***Village ID's are not required for renters to occupy a home, however, if you would like to enjoy any of the amenities that all renters and owners are entitled to, you will need to have a Villages Identification Card. Your Villages ID will cost $50 (which will entitle you to 2 ID's). You must contact us directly as we need to obtain certain information from you. We will process your ID's with The Villages so they will be ready upon your arrival, You will know that we have processed your ID's only when you have received an acknowledgement from this office***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE have any available units?
17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE have?
Some of 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Villages 2 BedroomsThe Villages Apartments with Garage
The Villages Apartments with GymThe Villages Apartments with Parking
The Villages Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSpring Hill, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLConway, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLMeadow Woods, FL
Inverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity