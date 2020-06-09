17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE

Amenities

Really lovely and comfortable courtyard villa with two bedrooms king in master queen in guest. Dining area seats six. No homes behind the property and fenced in. Do have a view of a lake. Close to Hwy 42, Lopez Country Club, dining and shopping. Closest square is Spanish Springs where you have more shopping dining and entertainment.



This is a nice home and ready to rent. Non smoking No pets



***Village ID's are not required for renters to occupy a home, however, if you would like to enjoy any of the amenities that all renters and owners are entitled to, you will need to have a Villages Identification Card. Your Villages ID will cost $50 (which will entitle you to 2 ID's). You must contact us directly as we need to obtain certain information from you. We will process your ID's with The Villages so they will be ready upon your arrival, You will know that we have processed your ID's only when you have received an acknowledgement from this office***