The Villages, FL
1501 LAS PACOS COURT
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:51 PM

1501 LAS PACOS COURT

1501 Las Pacos Court · (352) 434-9441
The Villages
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Location

1501 Las Pacos Court, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Amenities

garage
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath home that is move in ready - bring only your tooth brush and clothes! Short Term lease only ready for immediate occupancy. This home is in the perfect location and close to everything. Spanish Springs is only 2.5 miles away so whether you're looking for good food, shopping or entertainment, you've got it! Home includes 2 TV's, linens, housewares, and more! Lease term is now, June 2020 through Dec 2020. Owner is willing to include golf cart for an additional monthly fee of $50. Tenant is responsible for a one time fee of $50 to obtain Villages ID's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 LAS PACOS COURT have any available units?
1501 LAS PACOS COURT has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1501 LAS PACOS COURT have?
Some of 1501 LAS PACOS COURT's amenities include garage, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 LAS PACOS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1501 LAS PACOS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 LAS PACOS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1501 LAS PACOS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 1501 LAS PACOS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1501 LAS PACOS COURT does offer parking.
Does 1501 LAS PACOS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 LAS PACOS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 LAS PACOS COURT have a pool?
No, 1501 LAS PACOS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1501 LAS PACOS COURT have accessible units?
No, 1501 LAS PACOS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 LAS PACOS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 LAS PACOS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 LAS PACOS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 LAS PACOS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
