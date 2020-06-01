1501 LAS PACOS COURT

Amenities

Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath home that is move in ready - bring only your tooth brush and clothes! Short Term lease only ready for immediate occupancy. This home is in the perfect location and close to everything. Spanish Springs is only 2.5 miles away so whether you're looking for good food, shopping or entertainment, you've got it! Home includes 2 TV's, linens, housewares, and more! Lease term is now, June 2020 through Dec 2020. Owner is willing to include golf cart for an additional monthly fee of $50. Tenant is responsible for a one time fee of $50 to obtain Villages ID's.