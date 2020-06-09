All apartments in The Villages
1201 JOHNSTON PATH
Last updated June 9 2020

1201 JOHNSTON PATH

1201 Johnston Path · (330) 283-8360
The Villages
Location

1201 Johnston Path, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1927 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Gardenia designer home located in Caroline. Very open floor plan from the kitchen to the living room. Master bedroom has a Queen bed, with 2 walk in closets, dual vanity sinks and a walk in shower. A 38" flat screen TV is in the bedroom. The 2nd bedroom has a Queen bed and nice closet storage. The 3rd bedroom features a desk for your computer work and a Murphy Bed that can be pulled down and used for that extra company. Home features a nice screened in lanai, inside laundry room and 2 car garage. Very close to Sumter Landing where you can enjoy entertainment 365 days a year from 5:00-9:00 nightly. Sumter landing also has great shopping and dining. This home is being rented as a long term rental. Owner pays amenity fee, water, sewer, garbage, lawn maintenance and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 JOHNSTON PATH have any available units?
1201 JOHNSTON PATH has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1201 JOHNSTON PATH have?
Some of 1201 JOHNSTON PATH's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 JOHNSTON PATH currently offering any rent specials?
1201 JOHNSTON PATH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 JOHNSTON PATH pet-friendly?
No, 1201 JOHNSTON PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 1201 JOHNSTON PATH offer parking?
Yes, 1201 JOHNSTON PATH does offer parking.
Does 1201 JOHNSTON PATH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 JOHNSTON PATH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 JOHNSTON PATH have a pool?
No, 1201 JOHNSTON PATH does not have a pool.
Does 1201 JOHNSTON PATH have accessible units?
No, 1201 JOHNSTON PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 JOHNSTON PATH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 JOHNSTON PATH has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 JOHNSTON PATH have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 JOHNSTON PATH does not have units with air conditioning.
