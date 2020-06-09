1201 JOHNSTON PATH

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Gardenia designer home located in Caroline. Very open floor plan from the kitchen to the living room. Master bedroom has a Queen bed, with 2 walk in closets, dual vanity sinks and a walk in shower. A 38" flat screen TV is in the bedroom. The 2nd bedroom has a Queen bed and nice closet storage. The 3rd bedroom features a desk for your computer work and a Murphy Bed that can be pulled down and used for that extra company. Home features a nice screened in lanai, inside laundry room and 2 car garage. Very close to Sumter Landing where you can enjoy entertainment 365 days a year from 5:00-9:00 nightly. Sumter landing also has great shopping and dining. This home is being rented as a long term rental. Owner pays amenity fee, water, sewer, garbage, lawn maintenance and pest control.